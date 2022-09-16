ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Comments / 16

Turk Storn
3d ago

They learn this behavior from parents or the lack of parents. To some money is more important than raising children they choose to bring 8nto this world. Discipline is good for children.. Its a game, Who cares if you win or loose, As long as you do your best than you can leave the field with your head held high!

Reply
5
D R
3d ago

Yes. I think a child should be banned if their parent acts up, because the PHYSICAL SAFETY of all players and staff should always come first!

Reply(1)
3
Betty Long
2d ago

this should be Automatic jail time if you touch a refee parent or player it's called assult sometimes people need to learn the hard way and if you harm better believe I will see you in court

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Does Utah have the most confrontational drivers in the nation?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may not be a great place to be when it comes to confrontations on the roadway. A study published this week by Forbes Advisor singled out the Beehive State as having the most confrontational drivers for a few different reasons. Outlined in the report:
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Herriman, UT
Crime & Safety
Layton, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Herriman, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning

SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

University of Oregon apologizes to BYU athletes and fans

SALT LAKE CITY — Weekend tweets from the University of Oregon and Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a flap between Oregon’s student section and BYU fans. The tweets stem from a football game between the two schools on Sept. 17. in Oregon. Derogatory chants from Oregon’s student section aimed at the BYU team were caught on video. Oregon students were heard chanting, “[expletive] the Mormons.”
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Soccer League
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
kjzz.com

Football fans asked to maintain 'family-friendly atmosphere' at Utah games

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah officials said fans can expect a family-friendly atmosphere at Saturday’s home football game against San Diego State. On Sept. 10, two female students appeared topless with body paint at the game against Southern Utah. Since then, the university has not announced any policy change but did address the topless incident in a statement with expectations for fans:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Officials warn of dangerous driving trends

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety.  Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy