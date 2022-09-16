Read full article on original website
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
Barton County Memorial Park Board dedicates new memorial
LAMAR, Mo. – The Barton County Memorial Park Board today held a dedication ceremony for its recently completed memorial. Flag raising ceremony with officials from local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Joe Davis, president of the barton county memorial park board says the idea...
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Vintage motorcycles on the Cross Country Chase take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday downtown the city of Joplin will welcome cross country motorcyclists on Main Street as part of the Cross Country Chase. Motorcycles participating are vintage, they must be between the years 1930-1960. Pat Tuttle of Visit Joplin say the bikes are only stopping for a lunch break, 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. There is a short two-hour...
SGF area schools named National Blue Ribbon schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Out of the eight Missouri schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, three are in southwest Missouri. Springfield’s Immaculate Conception School, Nixa High School, and Webb City’s Eugene Field Elementary School were all given the honor. The United States Department of Education has given the award every year since 1982. This year, […]
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
Duenweg kicks of D-Towne Celebration and Jamboree
DUENWEG, Mo. – Duenweg today hosted its D-Towne Jamboree and Celebration today for families to enjoy. The event took place today at the Duenweg Fairgrounds located at 18700 Cedar Road. The event featured the Jasper County Mounted sheriff’s Posse, as well as: Live music Food Trucks Craft vendors Beer garden Kid activities Click here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society debuts new name, facility upgrades
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - At the beginning of September, the former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson announced it was changing its name. It has also remodeled parts of the center. The organization’s new name is the Branson Humane Society. The old name was modeled after the book,...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
Local non-profit unveils its newest mural
JOPLIN, Mo. – Locals and Joplin legends gathered today to celebrate the unveiling of the Downtown Black History & Performing Arts Mural. Acclaimed musician Charles McPherson and Marjol Rush-Collet, cousin of Langston Hughes attended the unveiling at 1st and Main. The Langston Hughes Cultural Society invited the public to...
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad; Access to businesses remain open from Rangeline
| RELATED >> Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target...
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Thousands of dollars in musical equipment stolen from Springfield ministry
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dennis Cleveland is a pastor and runs bible studies out of Affordable Towing. Cleveland says that they are picking up the pieces after the burglary that happened early Saturday morning. “We got a good faith view of the guy and some side views of him running in and out, carrying equipment out,” said […]
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway. A tan […]
SGF City Council to vote on allowing old mill restaurant, new animal shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the next city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, city leaders will vote on a few notable rezoning and utility rate bills. Monday’s city council meeting will be at the historic city hall at 830 N. Boonville Ave. at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public. City-county animal […]
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
