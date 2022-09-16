ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
Monett, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF area schools named National Blue Ribbon schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Out of the eight Missouri schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, three are in southwest Missouri. Springfield’s Immaculate Conception School, Nixa High School, and Webb City’s Eugene Field Elementary School were all given the honor. The United States Department of Education has given the award every year since 1982. This year, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
#Christian Church#The Crane Cross Country
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duenweg kicks of D-Towne Celebration and Jamboree

DUENWEG, Mo. – Duenweg today hosted its D-Towne Jamboree and Celebration today for families to enjoy. The event took place today at the Duenweg Fairgrounds located at 18700 Cedar Road. The event featured the Jasper County Mounted sheriff’s Posse, as well as: Live music Food Trucks Craft vendors Beer garden Kid activities Click here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
DUENWEG, MO
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local non-profit unveils its newest mural

JOPLIN, Mo. – Locals and Joplin legends gathered today to celebrate the unveiling of the Downtown Black History & Performing Arts Mural. Acclaimed musician Charles McPherson and Marjol Rush-Collet, cousin of Langston Hughes attended the unveiling at 1st and Main. The Langston Hughes Cultural Society invited the public to...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad; Access to businesses remain open from Rangeline

| RELATED >> Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since  south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target...
JOPLIN, MO
Ozarks First.com

Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOLR10 News

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway.  A tan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

