thekatynews.com
No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding
Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
Click2Houston.com
Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action
Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED
The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY
Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes
The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
East Texas News
Polk County News
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas historically elected Millie Thompson Williams as its second chief-elect on Sept. 14. Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta tribal community and has been an educator and health/mental health coordinator of the tribe’s Head Start Program for over 35 years. She is also...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON
On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
mocomotive.com
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
KHOU
Race for Harris County judge heats up as Lina Hidalgo connects Alex Mealer to Trump
The race for Harris County Judge is one of the most closely watched races this cycle. The race pins current Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo against Alex Mealer.
HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to...
KWTX
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time she was murdered. Her unborn child did not survive the attack, investigators said. Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Click2Houston.com
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
KHOU
1971 Houston cold case gets new resources
HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS SAY CAR SEAT SAVED CHILDS LIFE
Firefighters in New Waverly are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly. The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a tree on Highway 150 just west of FM 1097. “The child’s Father was driving and received multiple serious injuries as the truck was nearly unrecognizable after the crash,” said New Waverly District Chief and PIO Jimmy Williams. New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS arrived to find the driver still trapped in the vehicle and good samaritans caring for the child. They quickly freed the driver and began treatment of his injuries, calling for a medical helicopter. After examination, the little girl had no apparent injuries as the seat she was in was still secured in the backseat of the destroyed truck. DPS Troopers are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash and the driver is expected to survive his injuries.
