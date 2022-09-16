ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Charges filed against Kent County man shot during chase with stolen U-Haul

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS — One man was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office — and now he faces multiple charges.

Robert Gallup, a 36-year-old Kentwood man, faces charges of five counts of felonious assault, two counts of third degree fleeing a police officer and two counts of malicious destruction of police property, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Sept. 15.

Gallup will also be charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense notice. He's currently lodged in the Kent County Jail and will be arraigned in Ottawa County at a later date.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the Walker Police Department was investigating a stolen motorcycle. Police ended up struggling with the suspect, later identified as Gallup, police say.

“Our detective ended up firing rounds at the suspect,” Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel said on Sept. 9.

Police say Gallup then drove off and led police on a chase, eventually ditching his car and swimming across the Grand River, ending up in Georgetown Township.

OCSO said he then stole a U-Haul. Deputies spotted him and the pursuit continued. During that chase, Gallup is accused of intentionally hitting multiple cruisers, as well as hitting other vehicles, street signs and mailboxes.

“The subject struck numerous sheriff’s deputies, one of them, at least, head-on. There’s multiple crashed cruisers back there right now,” Capt. Jacob Sparks said on Sept. 9. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt more seriously.”

Sparks said a deputy shot at the suspect. The U-Haul was eventually stopped when it was disabled by a deputy. Gallup was arrested and brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It’s not known if Gallup was hit by the detective in Walker or the deputy in Georgetown Township. He has since been released from the hospital.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries when their cruisers were hit, authorities said.

whtc.com

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
JENISON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

