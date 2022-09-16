ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another boutique hotel could be coming to Greenville on the West End

By Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
 3 days ago
  • A Hilton-branded boutique hotel, luxury apartments and two restaurants could be coming to the West End of Greenville.
  • Developers say they are early in the design process and are focusing efforts on neighborhood meetings and design review.
  • The proposal comes as occupancy rates for downtown Greenville hotels have climbed.

Another boutique hotel could be coming soon to downtown Greenville’s West End.

Spartanburg-based Pinnacle Partnership and Atlanta-based Gateway Ventures are developing a mixed-use project at 319 Rhett Street and South Main Street in Greenville’s West End that would include luxury apartments, a Hilton-branded boutique hotel, two restaurants, and upgraded streetscaping.

The city's Design Review Board will have to approve the design for the project to proceed.

“We are working with experienced and trusted partners to develop a beautiful multi-use project at 319 Rhett Street in Greenville,” Crystal Pace, vice president of sales and public relations for Pinnacle Partnership, said in an email. “Our hope is to take this undeveloped and vacant site in the heart of the West End and develop it in a beautiful and thoughtful way.”

The property at 319 Rhett Street that would house the hotel and residential units has a paved lot and an old building that once housed an industrial equipment supplier, while the smaller, adjacent property that fronts South Main Street is vacant. The land is collectively valued at more than $3 million, according to county land records.

Architects ODA Architecture and Dynamik Design are designing a nine-story, 110,000 square-foot, 154-room hotel. Amenities would include a first-floor bar and lounge while the ninth floor would have a rooftop bar and patio and 2,000 square feet of meeting space.

Airbnb:Operators fight back against Greenville's short-term rental rules, restrictions

What's on the menu? :Greenville's Grand Bohemian Lodge to feature distinct food, drinks

The mixed-use portion of the development would feature 248 residential units, two restaurants, and a 525-space parking garage that would be primarily underground, according to developers' initial plans. Local firm MKSK Architects is designing the streetscape.

The developers are early in the design process, and they’re focusing their efforts on neighborhood meetings and design reviews for the residential component, Pace said. More details are expected to follow once those meetings are complete.

A neighborhood meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Unity Park Community Center at 111 Welborn Street.

The hotel would be just up the street from Kimpton Hotels & Residences’ boutique hotel and luxury residential tower at the corner of North Markley and Rhett streets, which is slated for completion in summer 2024.

It would also join the likes of boutique Grand Bohemian Lodge, which just opened near Falls Park in the heart of downtown.

The newest proposal comes as occupancy rates for downtown Greenville hotels continue to trend up since the pandemic. The occupancy rate was 72% from January to June, up from 59% during the same timeframe in 2021. Rooms sold increased 22% year over year from January to June, according to data provided by marketing organization VisitGreenvilleSC.

