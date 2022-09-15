ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

J Balvin Debuts Air Jordan 2 Collab: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Sneakers Online

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

J Balvin ’s latest Nike collaboration sold out within hours of being released on the Nike SNKR app . The shoe collab debuted Thursday (Sept. 15) in commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Balvin’s shoe offers a fresh take on the classic 1986 design. It features a celestine blue colorway with cloud graphics along the heel, collar and insole, and puffed-up panels on the upper ankle, with premium materials and air cushioning designed to keep your feet comfortable.

Rainbow stitching adds subtle pops of color to the dreamy shoe, which is accented with Balvin’s signature smiley face on the back and a glow-in-the dark tongue logo.

Although Balvin is known for his unique style, there’s a deeper meaning to the design aesthetic.

“Everything I do has to tell a story,” he explained in an interview with Complex . “I talked to Nike about how I wanted to reflect my mental health journey in a creative way. We discussed how I had to overcome walking through dark moments to find the light. That’s where we came up with the concept for this sneaker. I wanted it to be reflective of how you jump towards the light and your dreams and elevate yourself to get through the dark situations in life.”

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 retails for $300 in adult sizes, $100 for kids, and $80 for toddlers. All three sizes are sold out at Nike , but like with any limited drop, you can usually find the shoes on resale sites such as StockX , Fight Club , GOAT , and Grailed .

When shopping on resell sites, you should expect to pay a bit more than the regular retail price, especially for a limited releases like J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2’s . The pair listed below are among the cheapest online at $362, but the price could go up depending on availability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIDr1_0hxM8Xf700

J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 $362 $362 Buy Now 1
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"

Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
Billboard

BLACKPINK Shops for Their Own ‘Born Pink’ Exclusive Box Sets at Target: Watch

BLACKPINK‘s in your area’s … local Target. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo recently met up for a quick group trip to the department store to casually pick up exclusive box set copies of their brand new album Born Pink, and the shopping excursion was captured in an adorable video posted Monday (Sept. 19) to the girl group’s official Twitter account. In the video, the quartet can be seen strolling through the store’s electronics and music sections until they eventually stumble upon a huge display hosting dozens of Target’s exclusive Born Pink packages, which come in either pink, black or gray, and...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Harry Styles
Complex

Lady Gaga Delivers Tearful Message After Lightning Halts Miami Show

Lady Gaga had only six songs remaining when she was forced to abruptly end her performance in Miami on Saturday night due to inclement weather, according to People. Before leaving the stage, Gaga explained that the decision to suspend the remainder of her set was out of abundance of caution for the concertgoers, as well as everyone on her team.
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Here’s Why Drake Is Feuding With Music Critic Anthony Fantano

Drake‘s latest industry beef started in off in a most meatless fashion: vegan cookies. After music critic Anthony Fantano, who runs The Needle Drop, posted a YouTube video on Thursday (Sept. 15) showing the superstar rapper appearing to slide into his DMs to share a vegan cookie recipe (and a number of niceties), Drake fired back, posting a screenshot on Instagram Stories of what he says are the real messages he sent to Fantano. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” read the first of Drizzy’s harsh DMs, referencing Fantano’s own rating scale,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicky Jam on Building His Legacy and Why His Brand ‘Is Not Only Music’

In 2014, after a six-year hiatus due in part to substance abuse battles, Nicky Jam earned his first entry and top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with “Travesuras” (“Mischief”) — and he has charted every year since. In 2015, he topped the same chart for 30 weeks with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdón” (“Forgiveness”) and the following year, “Hasta el Amanecer” (“Until Sunrise”) earned him his second No. 1 and first as a solo act, ruling for 18 weeks. “I felt that my mojo was insane,” he says. “Everything I touched was magic when it came to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties for Second-Longest Hot 100 Run of All Time

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” continues its impressive run on the survey, as it ties Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” for the second-most weeks spent on the chart in the list’s history. “Heat Waves” spends an 87th total week on the latest Hot 100 (dated Sept. 24), at No. 17, matching the stay of “Radioactive,” in 2012-14. The only song with more time spent on the Hot 100 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which ran up 90 weeks in 2019-21. Of those 90 frames, four were spent at No. 1; a record 43 in the top five; a record 57...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Jordan 2#Nike Air#Sneaker#Snkr#Fight Club
Billboard

Kanye West Admits He Hasn’t ‘Read Any Book’: ‘Reading Is Like Eating Brussels Sprouts for Me’

Reading is fundamental… unless you’re Kanye West, apparently. On Friday (Sept. 16), the rapper confessed his aversion to all things literary in a new interview. “When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book,” he said in an interview with the Alo Mind Full podcast. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.” However, Ye’s admission didn’t stop him from trading philosophical proverbs with host Danny Harris, who was expounding on his love for a book whose title he didn’t actually share. “There’s two people: the man...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Charlie Puth Talks ‘Personal’ Self-Titled Album, Working With Jung Kook & More

Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey Plans on Eventually Releasing Her Secret ’90s Alt-Rock Album

Mariah Carey dished in a new interview on Friday (Sept. 16) about her plans to release Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the alternative rock album she secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick. Speaking to Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Now podcast, Mimi revealed that she recently came across the version of the album with her vocals in the forefront. “The quest for that version is going great. We actually have it,” she said. “This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it. Most people, I’d rather they don’t even know about it until we decide exactly what happens from that quest of...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Second Album ‘Born Pink’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Blinks, the wait is finally over. After several months of teasers, tour announcements and tantalizing campaigns, BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, officially arrived on streaming on Friday (Sept. 16). In addition to the album, fans were also treated to the vibrant, neon-colored visual to accompany “Shut Down,” the lead single (also known as the “title track”) from Born Pink at the stroke of midnight. Related BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted 'Shut Down' Music Video Teaser 09/16/2022 Though Born Pink is mere hours into its infancy, BLACKPINK’s previous Billboard successes provide some indication on how the album may fare on the charts. “Pink Venom,” the first...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
Billboard

Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa Have a Sweet Interaction at Coldplay’s Bogotá Show

Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were spotted hanging out at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour stop in Bogotá, Colombia, over the weekend, and the two pop superstars looked like they were having an absolute blast. In a short video making rounds on Twitter, the “Havana” singer is seen telling Lipa something in her ear, before the “Levitating” singer begins to crack up. The duo continue to laugh while chatting during their sweet interaction. Related Camila Cabello Talks Joining 'The Voice,' Her TV 'Parents' Blake & Gwen, and Channeling Beyonce's… 09/19/2022 Both Lipa and Cabello have been performing at shows throughout South America in the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Rosalia Lands in NYC: 5 Things to Know About Her Motomami World Tour

Spanish juggernaut Rosalía arrived last week in the U.S. with her Motomami Wold Tour — which began last July in Almedría, Spain — in support of her 2022 album, Motomami. On Sunday night (Sep. 18), she kicked off a two-night engagement at a sold-out Radio City Music Hall in New York, where she had the audience eating from the palm of her hand. The show was punctuated by screams and tears and many “te amos” from fans, who didn’t miss a word or take their seat for a second from beginning to end.  Rosalía’s North American tour includes stops in Toronto,  Washington,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

BLACKPINK Ride a Disco Tank In Glossy New ‘Shut Down’ Music Video: Watch

It’s an especially big Friday for BLINKs everywhere, one that brings the release of a new album Born Pink and another new music video from it, this time for “Shut Down.” BLACKPINK is in your area as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa strut their stuff on wet boardwalks, in fast cars, on disco tanks. And, yes, they manage to stay safe and dry as greenbacks rain down from above. The glossy clip was teased earlier in the week, and is the follow-up to “Pink Venom,” which dropped in August. BLACKPINK has already written its name in the history books on several occasions,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Since 2016

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. Related Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas 09/18/2022 Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Are ‘Good’ at No. 1 In Australia

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha are on top in the land Down Under, as “I’m Good (Blue)” (Warner) lifts 3-1 on the ARIA Chart. “I’m Good (Blue)” climbs to the summit in its third week, giving Rexha a first leader in Australia, eclipsing the No. 2 peak for 2017’s “Meant to Be,” a collaboration with U.S. country act Florida Georgia Line; and earns Guetta his first since 2010’s “Sweat” with Snoop Dogg. It’s the completion of an improbable journey for the track, which interpolates Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” a No. 6 hit on the Billboard Hot 100...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

NCT 127 Drops New Album ‘2 Baddies’: Stream It Now

NCT 127 unveiled their new album 2 Baddies on Friday (September 16) via SM Entertainment. The 12-track collection is the K-pop group’s first full-length studio set since 2020’s Sticker: The Third Album (which was repackaged last October as Favorite) and contains tracks like “Faster,” “Time Lapse,” “불시착 (Crash Landing)” and album closer “1, 2, 7 (Time Stops).” While the nine-piece act hasn’t shared a single from the project yet, they have hinted at its concept and aesthetic with teaser videos filled with sleek luxury sports cars — just like the one that appears on the album’s birds-eye cover shot featuring all nine...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kanye West Explains Gap Split: ‘They Just Ignored Us’

Just hours after news broke that Kanye West‘s attorneys sent a letter to The Gap notifying the retail chain that he intended to end their tumultuous two-year relationship, Ye went on CNBC to explain the dissolution of his high-profile fashion foray. “It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible to the masses, and I always talked to them about doing products for $20 — like the best products in the world, designed to the same level of the top fashion houses in the world, at $20 for the people,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Fletcher Doesn’t Want to Be Your Role Model: ‘Expectations Are the Root of Suffering’

When Fletcher hops on a Zoom call with Billboard in the late morning, the week prior to her debut album dropping, she’s still getting her head together. The night before, she’d been in New York performing on The Tonight Show. Now, she’s back in L.A., reveling in her band’s antics on the previous night’s flight. “I had to get on a flight as soon as I got off the stage, and we all watched it on the flight back and took a whiskey shot together,” she says, a smirk appearing on her sun-streaked face. “We were all in random seats...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy