Read full article on original website
Related
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors
Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
GM Poised For $1 Billion Payday As Stellantis Buys Back Shares
Stellantis and General Motors have agreed to execute a share repurchase that will see the multinational corporation buy 69.1 million of its shares back from the American automaker. Stellantis says this represents around 2.2% of the company's share capital (on a diluted basis). GM is expected to receive €923,247,678 (approx....
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Among 2023 NACTOY Awards Semifinalists
Back in June, the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 was named as one of the candidates eligible for a North American Car Of The Year (NACTOY) award. Now, the pool has been narrowed, and the Silverado ZR2 was selected to advance to the semifinal round of the award selection process. In...
Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start...
gmauthority.com
Ram 1500 Dropping EcoDiesel Engine After 2023 Model Year
After nearly a decade in production, the Ram 1500 will discontinue the EcoDiesel (turbodiesel) engin, killing off yet another GM Duramax rival. Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production will conclude during the 2023 model year in January 2023, ending the 3.0L V6 diesel engine’s eight-year-long run. The EcoDiesel engine was first introduced for the 2014 model year and received a minor update for the 2020 model year.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models is also available, as eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more as part of Chevy Truck Month. In addition, a...
gmauthority.com
Google Maps To Suggest Most Efficient Routes For EVs, Hybrids, Diesels
Google Maps recently rolled out so-called “eco-friendly routing,” which suggests routes to users that may take longer or cover further distances, but are more fuel efficient. Now, it will soon suggest specific routes for electric, hybrid and diesel-powered vehicles as well. “Now, in addition to showing the fastest...
Motley Fool
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox EV Announced In Mexico And South America
Concurrent with the official debut of the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV on September 8th in New York City, General Motors announced plans to market Chevrolet’s upcoming all-electric crossover in Mexico and South America. The automaker released details of the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV throughout the Americas –...
torquenews.com
New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations
For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
Subframe Locking Collars Are a Simple Mod That Can Help Almost Any Car
Ekaterina Gorbacheva (cropped with graphic overlay)These collars can add substantial rigidity to the body of a car, without any compromise to ride or harshness.
Comments / 0