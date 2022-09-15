Couleecap launches program to support entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Thursday, Couleecap launched a program that is aimed at helping entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds gain a stronger foothold in downtown La Crosse.

Couleecap has received a three-year, $90,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, in addition to funding from other sources, to turn 320 Main Street into a location where 8 to 10 small businesses can get their start.

The program’s application process is aimed at helping to launch businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans and low-income individuals.

Ashley Lacenski, the community development director at Couleecap, said diverse groups of entrepreneurs need added support.

“It’s important because they haven’t had as many opportunities and advantages as other people,” she said.

Couleecap calls the program a small business incubator. It’s specifically geared towards businesses that are currently in their developing stages.

Businesses that participate won’t have to pay rent for their first three months at 320 Main Street and will also receive support and technical assistance, among other resources.

“We’re trying to take away some of that risk and help ease them into getting a retail space,” Lacenski said.

Jamie Schloegel, the CEO of the La Crosse Community Foundation, said the $90,000 grant over three years is going to help pay for start-up costs for the program, from renovations to other projects.

Businesses wishing to apply to the program can do so at this link .

Couleecap is also inviting the public to participate in choosing the name and logo for the incubator’s space at 320 Main Street.

To vote for the name of the space, participants can scan a QR code at the address downtown or vote at this link .

