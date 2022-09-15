ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Couleecap launches program to support entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beFWW_0hxM7Ky300

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Thursday, Couleecap launched a program that is aimed at helping entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds gain a stronger foothold in downtown La Crosse.

Couleecap has received a three-year, $90,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, in addition to funding from other sources, to turn 320 Main Street into a location where 8 to 10 small businesses can get their start.

The program’s application process is aimed at helping to launch businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans and low-income individuals.

Ashley Lacenski, the community development director at Couleecap, said diverse groups of entrepreneurs need added support.

“It’s important because they haven’t had as many opportunities and advantages as other people,” she said.

Couleecap calls the program a small business incubator. It’s specifically geared towards businesses that are currently in their developing stages.

Businesses that participate won’t have to pay rent for their first three months at 320 Main Street and will also receive support and technical assistance, among other resources.

“We’re trying to take away some of that risk and help ease them into getting a retail space,” Lacenski said.

Jamie Schloegel, the CEO of the La Crosse Community Foundation, said the $90,000 grant over three years is going to help pay for start-up costs for the program, from renovations to other projects.

Businesses wishing to apply to the program can do so at this link .

Couleecap is also inviting the public to participate in choosing the name and logo for the incubator’s space at 320 Main Street.

To vote for the name of the space, participants can scan a QR code at the address downtown or vote at this link .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Hispanic Heritage Month: A focus on healthcare

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — September 15th marked the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. One Mayo Clinic doctor is celebrating by raising healthcare awareness in his community. In the United States, there are over 60 million people with Hispanic heritages, but few seek medical care. Transplant cardiologist Dr. Juan Carlos...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Chariots4Hope: A new nonprofit in the Coulee Regions helps people with transportation needs

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new non-profit in La Crosse is helping people with transportation needs. Chariots4Hope helps community members who are in need of a vehicle. The nonprofit celebrated its launch party today at the Black River Beach with live music, snacks, and a program to inform the Coulee Region about the charity. Cars are donated by members of the public and businesses.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County Board approves grant program for non-profit community events

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse area non-profit events will soon be eligible for government funds. The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to form a grant program for non-profit community events. It will be funded with $90,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money. Each eligible event will receive up to $10,000. Organizations that apply must explain...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western Technical College unveils new EV charging stations

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College and Xcel Energy unveiled the campus’ first interconnected EV charging station on Thursday. The campus hosted a demonstration of the stations on Thursday afternoon. The new system from Xcel Energy and Western Tech is the first to use on site solar energy power instead of a power grid. Energy from the grid will...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County Fair welcomes back draft horse show

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — Despite having a packed schedule through the weekend, the fair is excited to bring back one event that didn’t happen last year. “Our draft horse show is going to be held Saturday morning which last year we didn’t have one so that is back,” said the President of Vernon County Agricultural Society, David Hornby. “We’re really...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy