WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man after his brother was shot this morning. Authorities say the shooting was located in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The WCSO, along with EMS, responded around 11:36 a.m. to River Place for a gunshot victim who was being driven there by a relative. The victim suffered injuries from a single gunshot and was transported to Skyline Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 57 MINUTES AGO