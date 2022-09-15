ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wnky.com

Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – JOISE

JOISE IS 2 MONTHS OLD, SHE IS SHY, QUITE , AND CURIOUS ABOUT THE WORLD SHE IS IN. YOU CAN ADOPT JOISE TODAY FROM THE BOWLING GREEN WARREN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Barren County, KY
State
Hawaii State
wnky.com

WKU PD talks social media safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At WKU, the police department makes it a goal to put out some sort of PSA or safety tip once a week. Last week, the department decided on social media. In a graphic the department released, they touched on several topics, such as oversharing, privacy and location settings and verifying who you are talking to.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

High School JROTC cadets honor National POW / MIA Recognition Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and the U.S. Congress designated every third Friday of September as National Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Day. The Veterans and Military Support Council American invited Greenwood High School Navy JROTC Cadets to help them celebrate at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Head Injuries#Brain Surgeries#Faith#Pearl Harbor#Barren Co
wnky.com

Police searching for man after brother injured in shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man after his brother was shot this morning. Authorities say the shooting was located in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The WCSO, along with EMS, responded around 11:36 a.m. to River Place for a gunshot victim who was being driven there by a relative. The victim suffered injuries from a single gunshot and was transported to Skyline Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
wnky.com

NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Hilltoppers Drop Overtime Heartbreaker to Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite leading for nearly the whole game, WKU could not hold on in the closing minutes as Indiana went on to win, 33-30, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The setback dropped the Hilltoppers to 2-1 on the season while Indiana improved to a perfect...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
College Heights Herald

El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location

Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy