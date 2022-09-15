ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
College Heights Herald

El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location

Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – JOISE

JOISE IS 2 MONTHS OLD, SHE IS SHY, QUITE , AND CURIOUS ABOUT THE WORLD SHE IS IN. YOU CAN ADOPT JOISE TODAY FROM THE BOWLING GREEN WARREN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Alcott
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Calendars#Dance#Mexican Food#Latino#Lsb Hispanic#Latin American#Wku Holas
wnky.com

WKU PD talks social media safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At WKU, the police department makes it a goal to put out some sort of PSA or safety tip once a week. Last week, the department decided on social media. In a graphic the department released, they touched on several topics, such as oversharing, privacy and location settings and verifying who you are talking to.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy