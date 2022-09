NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was fatally injured in a driveway when his father failed to see him while moving a pickup truck and camper trailer, state police said. The parents immediately took the unresponsive toddler to the Naples Fire Department, where emergency crews were unable to revive him, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.

MAINE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO