Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – JOISE

JOISE IS 2 MONTHS OLD, SHE IS SHY, QUITE , AND CURIOUS ABOUT THE WORLD SHE IS IN. YOU CAN ADOPT JOISE TODAY FROM THE BOWLING GREEN WARREN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location

Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
jpinews.com

City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center

Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

WKU PD talks social media safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At WKU, the police department makes it a goal to put out some sort of PSA or safety tip once a week. Last week, the department decided on social media. In a graphic the department released, they touched on several topics, such as oversharing, privacy and location settings and verifying who you are talking to.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

