wnky.com
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
WBKO
Second annual “Reuniting After War” BBQ Competition at SOKY Fairgrounds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The non-profit, volunteer-based organization, Reuniting After War, held their second annual BBQ competition at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds in Bowling Green, KY. The competition is held to raise money to reunite veterans with their fellow soldiers they served with during their time in the military....
wnky.com
Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
wnky.com
‘Groove & Glow’ hot air balloon festival to take place in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Saturday is the second annual Groove and Glow event in Glasgow!. The family event will light the sky tomorrow night with hot air balloons and fill the air with live music. Show up hungry – because plenty of food trucks will be there to serve...
wnky.com
Locals go “Over the Edge’ to support the Barren River Child Advocacy Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy took place this past weekend!. The Barren River Child Advocacy Center asked locals to be brave and step over the edge to repel down five stories in order to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – JOISE
JOISE IS 2 MONTHS OLD, SHE IS SHY, QUITE , AND CURIOUS ABOUT THE WORLD SHE IS IN. YOU CAN ADOPT JOISE TODAY FROM THE BOWLING GREEN WARREN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY.
College Heights Herald
El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location
Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
wnky.com
NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
WTVQ
Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday. “We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the...
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
WBKO
NAACP State Convention held in Bowling Green for the first time in nearly three decades
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the first time in about three decades, all Kentucky NAACP members, are being hosted in Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University. The first in-person breakout sessions since 2019 will be held Friday and Saturday in the Downing Student Union building. They will be talking about...
WBKO
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
wnky.com
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
wnky.com
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
jpinews.com
City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center
Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
WBKO
Stadium Park Plaza under new management; Warren Co. Downtown Economical Development Authority to take ownership
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority held a meeting with city officials to discuss resolutions and agreements on the businesses located at stadium park plaza, and what plans will be moving forward. SKY Property Management will be taking over the day to day operations...
wnky.com
WKU PD talks social media safety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At WKU, the police department makes it a goal to put out some sort of PSA or safety tip once a week. Last week, the department decided on social media. In a graphic the department released, they touched on several topics, such as oversharing, privacy and location settings and verifying who you are talking to.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
