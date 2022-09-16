ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Sharon Levy Leads 90-Minute Tour of Arcata Marsh

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 24. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes

Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications

This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
North Country Fair Returns this Weekend

Every third weekend in September (except for the last two years), the Arcata Plaza swells with families, revelers, artists, dancers, musicians, crafters, makers and producers for the annual North Country Fair, a two-day celebration of the Fall Equinox, diversity and community. This year, the fair falls on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and promises all the good stuff we know and love — with 170 art and craft vendors, entertainment stages, local food booths, activities for kids and a daily parade at 1 p.m. (Saturday is the All-Species Parade and the Samba Parade is Sunday). Come out and celebrate being “Together Again,” this year’s theme.
‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
This ‘Big Polar Bear’ is a ‘Big Lover’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Romeo. I am a male, white Great Pyrenees. Age: The shelter...
New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville

McKinleyville, Calif. (KIEM)- A new park is being designed for the McKinleyville community. Funding for the project comes from a statewide park development and community revitalization grant. A total of 2.3 million dollars was previously awarded to the McKinleyville Community Services District for the park. Since 2018 when the McKinleyville...
The Commercial Fishermen’s Wives of Humboldt Award Three Scholarships

The Wives would like to congratulate the recipients of our annual scholarship for post-secondary education! Keep up the hard work Kaleigh O’Brien, Cheyenne Olander, and Cody Sauers!. The Commercial Fishermen’s Wives of Humboldt raise money for our scholarship fund throughout the year to support the children and grandchildren of...
Ringtail: Rescued, Raised, Released!

Shared with us by the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center:. It was the middle of July when Humboldt Wildlife Care Center admitted a very young Ringtail (Bassariscus astutus) who’d fallen through a chimney into someone’s house in Hoopa. You may have read about her needs in care when her story was picked up by local news source, Redheaded Blackbelt.
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
Wide Variety of Tuna Caught off the Coast

There is some absolutely insane offshore fishing happing right now off the Northern California coast. From Fort Bragg to Crescent City, the albacore bite has been wide-open. But that's just part of the story. What has everyone talking is the number of exotic, warm water species. Fort Bragg has seen the widest variety. A wide-open albacore bite on Sunday afternoon 30 miles offshore quickly turned into a tuna frenzy as thousands of 100- to 300-pound bluefin, bigeye and yellowfin tuna made an appearance. Several bluefins were hooked, but the under-gunned anglers didn't stand much of a chance in landing one of those bruisers. However, there were quite a few bigeyes up to 160-pounds landed. Shelter Cove also got in on the exotic action as a 151-pound yellowfin tuna was landed on Sunday. The lucky boat had several others hooked but anglers were unable to coax them to the boat. Simultaneously, a nice size Dorado was landed right next to the boat fighting the yellowfin. You can't make this stuff up. Closer to home, both Eureka and Crescent City have seen epic albacore action the last few days. Marc Schmidt of Coastline Charters boated 52 albies Sunday fishing 43 southwest of the entrance. The fish are big, too, sporting a solid 20-pound average. Out of Crescent City, one of the charter boats landed 40 albacore on Monday roughly 50 miles offshore. Weather and ocean conditions look favorable for the next few days. I, for one, can't wait to see what the next warm-water surprise will be.
911 System Outage in Parts of Northern California

Parts of the north state are experiencing a system wide AT&T outage. You may be able to make local calls but 911 calls from cell and landlines are not working. The Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone in dispatch is working, you can reach them at: 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can...
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School

Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
Arcata’s South I Street Closed for Construction on Tuesday

The City of Arcata would like to advise the public that South I Street will be closed Tuesday, September 20 from 7 a.m. through Thursday, September 22 to 6 p.m. for construction. The Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary can be accessed from the Arcata Marsh Interpretative Center on South G Street, the trailhead on South H Street, and via the Humboldt Bay Trail.
Drug Task Force Announces Largest 'One-time Seizure of Narcotics'

The Humboldt County Drug Task Force announced the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in its history yesterday after serving six search warrants at locations stretching from McKinleyville to Fortuna, resulting in one arrest. The yield — the culmination of a nearly one year investigation — included 30 pounds of methamphetamine,...
