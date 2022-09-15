ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansans react to Biden’s Title IX extension plans

By Rebecca Brown
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjYAX_0hxM6g9i00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden wants to revise Title IX, expanding it to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.

Biden says as the nation progresses, so should the rules to create a more inclusive environment.

“Progress in advancing equity and equality for all students, including by narrowing gender gaps in sports,” Biden said.

The president would be emphasizing a student’s gender identity and allowing trans women to participate in women’s sports.

Biden administration proposes extending Title IX protections to transgender students

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is not in favor of these changes and wants Biden to reconsider.

“Girl sports would be undermined and the result is a violation of spirit and even the letter of Title IX itself, which was designed to enhance women’s sports,” Hutchinson said.

However, Megan Tullock with the nonprofit group Northwest Arkansas Equality says she agrees with Biden and says Title IX speaks for itself.

“Title IX is to make sure that schools and everything that tied to school, sports, all of that, is an equitable environment for people regardless of gender,” Tullock said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 31

B to the G
3d ago

Is anyone really surprised by the awful things that come out of this administration? Destroying America and dividing people are top priority! God help us!

Reply(1)
34
Old fat man
3d ago

don't you understand Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed because of the same thing going on today but you don't believe in that stuff that's the problem and science is already proven along this things that are in the Bible

Reply(1)
22
Old fat man
3d ago

it is for there's a government goes God says pray for your enemy so I will pray for the president and the vice president and all those they're proposing that we should do exactly what they say that is communism when they say that

Reply(2)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing.  However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Asa Hutchinson
swark.today

Statement from Sarah for Governor campaign on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ release from hospital this morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statement after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was discharged from an Arkansas hospital. Statement from Communications Director Judd Deere:. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online

Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
KTAL

Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gillespie resigning after six years heading Arkansas DHS

Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Department of Human Services, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a press release Sept. 15. She will be leaving the office Oct. 7. The release said Hutchinson will announce her successor at a later date. The press release did not give a reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kasu.org

Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones

On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
ARKANSAS STATE
kcur.org

How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy