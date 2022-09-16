Read full article on original website
Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
Hutchinson Clinic with new PET/CT scanner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic recently installed a new Digital Positron Emission Computed Tomography Scanner, or PET/CT scanner. The new scanner improves the quality of images, dramatically enhancing the ability to detect and monitor internal organs or tissue that have suffered damage through injury or disease, allowing providers to chart the best treatment course for their patients.
City of Great Bend prepares for 28% increase in health insurance rates
At the July budget work session, City Administrator Kendal Francis reported the city was expecting a double-digit increase in their 2023 premiums. The city has been presented with an approximately 28% increase from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) due to high utilization. The city budgeted for a 7% increase to...
Great Bend High's debate season underway
From Great Bend speech and debate coach Kim Heath... The sleek white Panther Activity Bus pulled to a stop just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A large group of sleepy but excited young Panthers had gathered outside GBHS for the two-hour trek to Garden City for the opening weekend of the debate season. Fourteen novice debaters loaded their laptops and file boxes onto the bus and prepared to face their first policy debate competitors from Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal, Hugoton and Ottawa. While a thunderstorm battered the city of Great Bend, our young debaters were battering the competition out west. By 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the storms had passed, and the Panther debate team returned home with a total record of 16 wins and 5 losses, and five of the top six places.
Wheatland Electric hosting Cram the Van at Great Bend's Final Friday Sept. 30
Wheatland Electric will be hosting this year’s Cram the Van food drive at September’s Final Friday at Great Bend Alive Plaza on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help support the Community Food Bank of Barton County with a cash or can donation.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Barton Commission pleased with another facade improvement in Great Bend
If you improve its facade, they will come. Quite literally for an Airbnb rental property in downtown Great Bend. Owner Jared Chansler asked Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting for additional facade improvement funds for his property at 1604 Main Street. The commission agreed to give Jared and Adeline Chansler 75 percent of the construction overages, or $749.13.
New GB Rec Director: Recreation is different for everybody
The contract to become the next Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director was offered to Chris Umphres this past Monday. Going into his 17th year with the Recreation Commission, Umphres will replace Diann Henderson. Henderson has set her retirement date for Oct. 31. "I appreciate the board's faith in hiring...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)
Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul
In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Kirby Krier
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Kirby Krier that aired Sept. 15, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Kansas Forest Service battles wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KHP IDs student from Stafford who died after car struck a tree
STAFFORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. The car entered the north ditch...
Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy
The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Russell
RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Great Bend Post and...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
