From Great Bend speech and debate coach Kim Heath... The sleek white Panther Activity Bus pulled to a stop just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A large group of sleepy but excited young Panthers had gathered outside GBHS for the two-hour trek to Garden City for the opening weekend of the debate season. Fourteen novice debaters loaded their laptops and file boxes onto the bus and prepared to face their first policy debate competitors from Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal, Hugoton and Ottawa. While a thunderstorm battered the city of Great Bend, our young debaters were battering the competition out west. By 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the storms had passed, and the Panther debate team returned home with a total record of 16 wins and 5 losses, and five of the top six places.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO