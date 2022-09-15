ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Michigan State Reveals Road Uniforms To Be Worn At Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
 4 days ago

Look good, feel good, play good!

It's that time of the week again, Spartan Nation!

Michigan State football has revealed their uniform choice for Week 3's road trip to the West Coast. The Spartans' official Twitter page released a video of redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Mosley wearing the selection.

That's right — Michigan State is taking the stormtrooper look to Washington this Saturday. The team will wear white helmets with a broad green stripe, green facemasks and the classic Spartan helmet logo.

MSU will also be in white jerseys, white pants, white gloves and white cleats to complete the look.

While this is a simple look for Michigan State, it's one of my favorites. I was a little surprised that MSU didn't opt for the script 'State' or 'Gruff Sparty' logo on the helmets, but they may be saving those for a conference opponent down the road.

Of the three "reveal videos" that we've seen so far, this was the least interesting in my opinion. However, as I said above, I really like the All-White uniform combination for the Spartans, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it looks on the field next to Washington's classic home uniforms.

