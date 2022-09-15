Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Possible Kurt Busch replacement emerges
Should Kurt Busch not return for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, would Tyler Reddick replace him? Apparently 23XI Racing have someone else in mind. Kurt Busch is still facing an uncertain future in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he has not been behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms back in July.
The 1 Supposed Surprise in Kyle Larson’s Contract Isn’t a Shock
It's no surprise Kyle Larson will remain at Hendrick Motorsports through 2026, but some might be perplexed by his sponsorship arrangement. The post The 1 Supposed Surprise in Kyle Larson’s Contract Isn’t a Shock appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’
Kyle Busch switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 is a bad move, according to Kyle Petty. The post Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Photo
Danica Patrick had a pretty fun time at a music festival earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, who's since retired and ventured into the business and broadcasting world, had some fun at Burning Man. Patrick got into the music festival spirit, too. The legendary race car driver's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car
Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol. Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out. “Blew the seal out and pushed...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit
During tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series action things got intense. Racing for a regular season championship… The post Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit appeared first on Outsider.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season
When it comes to NASCAR’s race schedule, Chase Elliott would like to see things a… The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season appeared first on Outsider.
Autistic NASCAR driver speeding to success
NASCAR’s first driver to discuss his Autism diagnosis publicly is revving up awareness and acceptance on and off the track.
The Foe Chase Elliott Considers Too Tough to Beat Isn’t Another NASCAR Playoffs Competitor
Chase Elliott says NASCAR going up against the first two months of the NFL season is 'not a battle we're ever going to win.' The post The Foe Chase Elliott Considers Too Tough to Beat Isn’t Another NASCAR Playoffs Competitor appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race
What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:. Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NASCAR Bristol takeaways: How Chris Buescher won; who got eliminated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chris Buescher continued the theme of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as he became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to spoil the party and catch the checkered flag. Buescher used a two-tire stop late to take the lead on a Saturday night when passing was...
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set
Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR at Bristol playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious. It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers...
Outsider.com
560K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0