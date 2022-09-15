ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

FanSided

NASCAR: Possible Kurt Busch replacement emerges

Should Kurt Busch not return for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, would Tyler Reddick replace him? Apparently 23XI Racing have someone else in mind. Kurt Busch is still facing an uncertain future in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he has not been behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms back in July.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Photo

Danica Patrick had a pretty fun time at a music festival earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, who's since retired and ventured into the business and broadcasting world, had some fun at Burning Man. Patrick got into the music festival spirit, too. The legendary race car driver's...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
Racing News

Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race

What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:. Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Bristol takeaways: How Chris Buescher won; who got eliminated

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chris Buescher continued the theme of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as he became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to spoil the party and catch the checkered flag. Buescher used a two-tire stop late to take the lead on a Saturday night when passing was...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious. It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers...
BRISTOL, TN
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

https://outsider.com/

 https://outsider.com/

