Brea, CA

Police searching for four smash and grab robbers that hit Brea Mall

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Search underway for four suspects caught on camera robbing jewelry store at Brea Mall 00:24

Police are searching for four suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at Brea Mall on Thursday.

The robbers entered the store, Kevin Jewelers, at around 11:30 a.m., wearing hoodies and armed with hammers before taking off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Upon arrival, Brea Police Department officers scoured the area in search of the suspects, none of which they located.

Police said this isn't the first instance of smash-and-grab robbery to hit Brea Mall, located on 1065 Brea Mall, noting that the Kay Jewelers was targeted in an April robbery.

No additional information was immediately available as police continued their investigation.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Celmer at (714) 990-7741.

