Read full article on original website
Jerry Smith
3d ago
Good choice this man lived his life as a criminal and he died as a criminal. Had he not passed counterfeit money and taken an overdose of drugs maybe he would still be alive. The cops may not of handled the situation perfect that day but George Floyd has only himself to blame for his death. He lived a no good life and he died in a no good manner.
Reply(6)
21
Kathy Balls
3d ago
how in the hell can they even think about doing this.
Reply
14
rlm
3d ago
Crazy to even consider
Reply
23
Related
The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities
The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
New poll: Abbott, Patrick, Paxton maintain leads over challengers
In the three major statewide races in Texas, Republican incumbents maintain leads over their Democratic challengers, according to a new poll released Monday morning.
Texas appeals court ruling that blocks some transgender child welfare checks
A Texas judge on Friday expanded her existing order protecting the families of transgender youth who have undergone gender-affirming medical care from child abuse investigations, but a subsequent appeal from the state means the inquiries can continue. Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum in a new filing issued...
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doctors rush to use Supreme Court ruling to escape opioid charges
Dr. Nelson Onaro conceded last summer that he'd written illegal prescriptions, although he said he was thinking only of his patients. From a tiny, brick clinic in Oklahoma, he doled out hundreds of opioid pills and dozens of fentanyl patches with no legitimate medical purpose. "Those medications were prescribed to...
Hear Mayor Adams' message to Abbott and DeSantis on bused migrants
CNN anchor Jake Tapper asks New York City Mayor Eric Adams if he has a message to Republican Governors Greg Abbott (TX) and Ron DeSantis (FL). An estimated 2,500 migrants have been bused to New York from Texas.
KVUE
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller
DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term. But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.
Minnesota man charged with threatening to kill U.S. senator
A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minn., on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is to appear in court Tuesday. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
RELATED PEOPLE
Migrant flights stir immigration fight
More migrants were sent to northern cities over the weekend as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces fallout from last week's chartered flights to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Report: Texas ranked second-most diverse state in U.S.
New study looks at factors such socio-economic, cultural, and household diversity
CBS News
Florida man charged in 2006 death of woman found near Maryland rest stop
BALTIMORE -- A Florida man has been charged in the cold case death of a woman whose body was found near a Maryland rest stop in 2006, Maryland State Police said Monday. Garry Artman, of White Springs, Fl. is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke goes after Abbott on abortion, border crisis, power grid and guns during Montgomery Co. rally
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Stumping in the heart of perhaps the "reddest" well-populated county in Texas, Democrat for Governor Beto O'Rourke called on citizens to soften their perspective on the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants pouring into the Lone Star State. "As the Governor seeks to vilify them, I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Young conservatives, politicians and media stars convene near Houston to “win the culture war”
THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News. In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to...
Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison
A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas
President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas -Screenshot from Twitter. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Governor Defends Migrant Moves, Announces Job Grants
Governor DeSantis says contractors told migrants they were going to Martha's Vineyard
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations
Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections.
CBS News
541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 21