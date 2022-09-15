ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 21

Jerry Smith
3d ago

Good choice this man lived his life as a criminal and he died as a criminal. Had he not passed counterfeit money and taken an overdose of drugs maybe he would still be alive. The cops may not of handled the situation perfect that day but George Floyd has only himself to blame for his death. He lived a no good life and he died in a no good manner.

Reply(6)
21
Kathy Balls
3d ago

how in the hell can they even think about doing this.

Reply
14
rlm
3d ago

Crazy to even consider

Reply
23
Related
CBS News

The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities

The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
CBS News

Minnesota man charged with threatening to kill U.S. senator

A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minn., on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is to appear in court Tuesday. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
ELK RIVER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS News

Migrant flights stir immigration fight

More migrants were sent to northern cities over the weekend as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces fallout from last week's chartered flights to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Pardons#Houston Police Department#The Paroles Board
CBS News

Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington

The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
WASHINGTON, IA
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy