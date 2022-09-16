Where Gamecocks stand with coveted in-state basketball prospect Cam Scott

The South Carolina basketball program continues in its pursuit for in-state Class of 2024 guard Cam Scott.

Gamecock coach Lamont Paris paid a visit to Lexington High on Sunday to watch the rising junior and his teammates go through a workout. Sept. 9 was the first day Division I coaches were allowed face-to-face contact with recruits.

“Coach Paris came through but it was good. We had conversations. I could sit down and chat with him. It was pretty extensive conversations,” Scott said Wednesday after his team played on the first night of the Glymph Fall League at Cardinal Newman. “We talked about life, the Gamecock atmosphere and being in Columbia for any type of game event, especially football because they just had their first home game.”

Scott is considered the top prospect in South Carolina for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and On3. The On3 Consensus rankings have Scott as the No. 27 player in the country, and 247Sports Composite has him at No. 32.

Scott was offered by former USC coach Frank Martin, and Paris continued that recruitment when he got on the job in April. Gamecock coaches were at all of Scott and Team United’s games at Peach Jam in July.

Scott said he hears from South Carolina coaches multiple times a week. Assistant coach Eddie Shannon is Scott’s main recruiter along with Paris.

“He is a really good guy and I am starting to see why a lot of these four- and five-stars from around the state are coming in and learning from him,” Scott said of Paris. “He has that friendly environment but he wants you to get better. It is the same with the staff. They want you to be the best every single day, but they all have fun with you.”

Scott attended USC football’s opener against Georgia State as a fan but will be back on campus next month for his official visit on Oct. 22. He will attend the Texas A&M football game as part of that visit.

“Since it is so close and since I already have been around the facility, it will be more like what day-to-day life is like,” Scott said of his official visit. “So I probably will catch up with some of the players, maybe hang with GG (Jackson), to see what a day of life of a Gamecock is like.”

The Gamecocks were able to land Jackson, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2023. The Ridge View standout reclassified to the Class of 2022 and is now a USC freshman. Jackson has been active in trying to get other top in-state products to play with the Gamecocks.

Scott said Jackson reached out to him recently.

The Gamecocks aren’t the only school after Scott. Some of his other offers include North Carolina, Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Scott plans to take an official visit to Florida State on Oct. 1 and then an unofficial to Tennessee on Oct. 15. There is a chance he might squeeze in a visit to Auburn before the start of his season in November. He attended an “elite camp” at Auburn over the summer.

Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee all have inquired about coming to see Scott in the coming week or so, according to Lexington coach Elliott Pope.

The 6-foot-5 Scott averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Lexington as a sophomore and earned his second all-state honor. He attended the NBA Top 100 camp during the summer.

In-state prospects

A look at some of the top in-state prospects South Carolina basketball is recruiting:

Class of 2023

Jordan Butler, Christ Church — Officially visited USC on Aug. 19

Coen Carr, Legacy Early College — Committed to Michigan State

Arden Conyers, Westwood — Committed to USC

Collin Murray-Boyles Columbia native playing at Wasatch Academy) — Committed to USC

Class of 2024

Elijah Crawford, Legacy Early College — Unofficial visit on Sept. 17

KJ Greene (Columbia native playing at Pace Academy in Ga.) — Unofficial visit Sept. 17

Cam Scott, Lexington — Official visit Oct. 22