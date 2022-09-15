ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Port Arthur News

Sheriff’s Office says inmate died while in custody Monday morning

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died while in custody on Monday. Captain Crystal Holmes said the death took place at 5:45 a.m., identifying the victim as a male inmate. As per protocol, The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation, Holmes said. The deceased...
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
fox4beaumont.com

Inmate dies at hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, no sign of any foul play

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County inmate has died at a hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, with no signs of foul play. Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was discovered unresponsive at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office immediately notified the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure.
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur

UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
Lake Charles American Press

9/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30,1140 Armentor Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, 4510 Opelousas St. — domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, Texas —...
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
KFDM-TV

Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts

ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
Port Arthur News

Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety

Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
Port Arthur News

Area man arrested for drugs, guns; facing federal prosecution

VIDOR — An area man facing federal drug and illegal weapons prosecution was arrested this week in Vidor. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Orange County Support Division and U.S. Marshals Service, executed an arrest warrant Wednesday in the 500 block of Ruby Street in Vidor.
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...

