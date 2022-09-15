Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Sheriff’s Office says inmate died while in custody Monday morning
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died while in custody on Monday. Captain Crystal Holmes said the death took place at 5:45 a.m., identifying the victim as a male inmate. As per protocol, The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation, Holmes said. The deceased...
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
fox4beaumont.com
Inmate dies at hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, no sign of any foul play
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County inmate has died at a hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, with no signs of foul play. Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was discovered unresponsive at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office immediately notified the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure.
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur
UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
Lake Charles American Press
9/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30,1140 Armentor Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, 4510 Opelousas St. — domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, Texas —...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Port Arthur News
Police Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
Port Arthur News
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts
ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed
Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
cenlanow.com
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
CARLYSS, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck. The training took place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Choupique Bayou Bridge. The truck...
Port Arthur News
Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety
Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
Port Arthur News
Area man arrested for drugs, guns; facing federal prosecution
VIDOR — An area man facing federal drug and illegal weapons prosecution was arrested this week in Vidor. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Orange County Support Division and U.S. Marshals Service, executed an arrest warrant Wednesday in the 500 block of Ruby Street in Vidor.
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
