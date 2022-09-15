ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-1

The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-1 on Saturday, September 17th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Cruz Coffin scored both goals for the Eagles, with an assist from Eamon MacDonald and Teanner Seura. The Ponies goal was scored by Fernando Oliveira. Ellsworth is now 3-1 and will...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Girls’ X-C 1st, Hampden Academy 2nd, Hermon and John Bapst 3rd at Saxl Park

The Bangor Girls' Cross Country Team won the Cross Country Meet at Saxl Park on Saturday, September 17th.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

QB Jurkovec Leads Boston College to 38-17 Win over Maine

Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season. Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers' was a 51-yarder.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet

MDI - 49 GSA - 59
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

