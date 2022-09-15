Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-1
The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-1 on Saturday, September 17th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Cruz Coffin scored both goals for the Eagles, with an assist from Eamon MacDonald and Teanner Seura. The Ponies goal was scored by Fernando Oliveira. Ellsworth is now 3-1 and will...
John Bapst Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Teams Shutout MDI
The John Bapst Girls' and Boys' Soccer Teams traveled down to Bar Harbor on Saturday, September 17th and came home with victories shutting out MDI in each contest. The Crusaders' Girls won 8-0 while the Boys won 3-0. The John Bapst Girls are now 4-0-1. They play against Hermon on...
Bangor Girls’ X-C 1st, Hampden Academy 2nd, Hermon and John Bapst 3rd at Saxl Park
The Bangor Girls' Cross Country Team won the Cross Country Meet at Saxl Park on Saturday, September 17th.
QB Jurkovec Leads Boston College to 38-17 Win over Maine
Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season. Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers' was a 51-yarder.
MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet
MDI - 49 GSA - 59
Opportunistic Waterville Football Beats MDI 26-20 [PHOTOS]
The Waterville Panthers Football Team came to Bar Harbor and beat MDI 26-20 on Friday night, September 16th, taking advantage of MDI's turnovers and blocking a punt. MDI will look at the film of the game and think that they should have won the game if they had done a better job of hanging onto the ball.
Hampden Academy Snaps 13 Game Losing Streak with 35-6 Win Over MCI
Under interim head coach Ryan Grindle, the Hampden Academy Broncos snapped their 13 game losing streak Friday night, September 16th with a 35-6 win over the MCI Huskies in Pittsfield. Hampden Academy Game Ball Recipients #20 Logan Burns #42 Captain Tyler Cofin, #19 QB Jack Johnson, #71 Wyatt "Panda" Newell...
