FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
WNMT AM 650
Duluth Man Arrested On Felony Warrants
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late last week, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force with help from Duluth Police, St. Louis County Patrol Officers and a K-9 arrested a 19 year old man on several felony warrants. Matthew Closson was taken into custody from a residence in the 4500...
WDIO-TV
Uncle Loui’s Café reopens after fire at Lake Superior Medical Equipment
Uncle Loui’s Café reopens today after a devastating fire next to Lake Superior Medical Equipment. The staff at Uncle Loui’s Café are safe, and the restaurant had no damage from the fire or smoke. Debbie Strop, the owner of Uncle Loui’s, talked about how the flames...
FOX 21 Online
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
WDIO-TV
Real Ranger: George Erickson
George Erickson has done quite a bit in his long life. The 89-year old is a retired dentist, passionate pilot, published author, and philanthropist. He also loves tennis. So much so, that when he and his beloved wife Sally moved to Virginia, he spearheaded the fundraising for an indoor tennis facility.
WDIO-TV
‘Cirque Italia Water Circus’ returns to the Miller Hill Mall
Cirque Italia, the world-renowned Italian entertainment company is bringing their outstanding performance, “Water Circus Silver” from September 22 – 25 at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. There are seven show times to choose from. These talented entertainers bring a traveling stage holds 35,000 gallons of water.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s “Floating House”
Since being featured on, Zillow Gone Wild, this one of a kind home has caused quite the stir. It has been known as the “Erickson House” this mid-century modern home was built in 1959 on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station, Suspect Found
UPDATE (September 16, 3:30 p.m.) — The search for the Speedway gas station shooter has ended and the vehicle in question has been found. Friday, 31 year-old Joseph Butler was taken into custody in Bloomington in connection with the Sunday shooting that occurred at the Speedway gas station on East Fourth Street and 6th Avenue East, next to the Whole Foods Co-op.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future
Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
boreal.org
Duluth police say a suspect is in custody for Sunday’s shooting
A 31-year-old man is now in custody in connection with a shooting in the East Hillside on Sunday. Duluth police said he was arrested in Bloomington on Friday, and is in the Hennepin County Jail. Formal charges are pending. Officers had responded to the gas station at 6th Avenue East...
FOX 21 Online
Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. The business is located at 522 East Fourth...
WDIO-TV
Looking for volunteers for Head of the Lakes United Way
The Head of the Lakes United Way (HLUW) is searching for volunteers to serve on community investment panels for the 2023-2024 grant cycle. According to Community Impact Director, Liz Pawlik, the purpose of the Community Investment Panel is to gain community involvement and input on HLUW funded programs that are responsive to our area’s most pressing needs.
WDIO-TV
Traffic advisory, closures for Inline Marathon
The 26th annual NorthShore Inline Marathon is Saturday, September 17. Founded in 1996, thousands of athletes of all ages will be participating in this year’s event, which includes inline skaters, roller skiers, and runners. The 26.2 mile course starts in Two Harbors and winds its way down Highway 61 to the finish in Downtown Duluth. Fans can gather along the race route to cheer on the athletes.
FOX 21 Online
Two People Injured After Shooting On 3rd Street In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are responding to a shooting on the 100-block of East 3rd Street Thursday evening. Police found two people at the scene who are now hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
boreal.org
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
FOX 21 Online
Man Found Dead In Work-Related Accident In Industrial Township
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 40 year-old man died in a work-related accident Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the Industrial Township in St. Louis County. First responders got the call just before 3 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear what happened,...
