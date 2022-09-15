Read full article on original website
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Baseball: Downingtown West catcher Jay Slater bounces back
The baseball diamond can mean many things to different players. For some, it means a chance to prove themselves, others look at it as a place to make dreams come true. For Downingtown West junior catcher Jay Slater, the diamond became a place to heal as he dove into the sport to immerse himself in after the tragic death of his older brother Tommy, who died tragically in a accident at the tender age of nine. Slater was only eight-years-old at the time and he found some semblance of normalcy in baseball.
Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)
The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
Mercury roundup (Sept. 17): Ethan Williams scores hat trick to lift Owen J. Roberts boys soccer over Wilkes-Barre
Ethan Williams scored three goals , two of them in the first half, and Isaac Stephenson and Elijah Purtle also scored after the break in a non-league win Saturday morning in Bucktown. Williams also had an assist. Andrew Keddie made six saves in goal for OJR and Joe Egidio had nine for the Wolfpack.
Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic
AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
Haverford School avenges loss to La Salle
UPPER DUBLIN >> What a difference a year makes. In Week 4 last season, the Haverford School lost to La Salle College High School by more than six touchdowns. Friday night at Upper Dublin High School, the Fords controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and picked up a 21-7 win.
Weil-Kaspar, Methacton grind down Upper Perkiomen, 21-7
For a football team with the major goal of trying to control the ball and the clock, a possession of less than a minute to begin the game would seem to be a big disappointment. But not for Methacton on Friday night at Upper Perkiomen as Tyler Weil-Kaspar carried the...
Roman Catholic keeps its distance from Perkiomen Valley in 26-10 win
Roman Catholic’s grip on the game began to loosen. Perkiomen Valley had the ball deep in Cahillites territory ready to get back within one score. It took two plays for Roman to regain its stranglehold and maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the contest. A strip sack by...
Football: Justin Shepherd completes QB trio, guides Bonner-Prendie to win
UPPER DARBY — When Bonner & Prendergast’s football team broke camp last month, Jack Muldoon broke the news to senior Justin Shepherd that he wasn’t the starting quarterback. Turns out, when Bonner needed a spark against Haverford School in Week 2, Shepherd wasn’t even the second option.
Several standouts for Owen J. Roberts in win over Upper Merion
BUCKTOWN >> After seven consecutive quarters of shutout football, Owen J. Roberts surrendered an immediate touchdown to Upper Merion on Friday night. It was quickly apparent the Wildcats didn’t enjoy the experience. The defense stiffened the remainder of the evening, forcing four Upper Merion turnovers and holding the visitors...
Takeaways, defensive scores power Pennridge against Abington
ABINGTON >> It’s always a good night when the defense scores more points than it allows. It’s even better when the night ends with back-to-back shutouts, a bushel of turnovers to go with a few scores and a win to open league play. Right now, with an eight-plus scoreless quarter streak to its name, the Pennridge defense is having some good nights as the Rams seem to be finding their stride.
Germantown Academy runs to daylight in win over Olney Charter
FORT WASHINGTON — On just the third offensive play for Germantown Academy, Tripp Capers took the handoff from quarterback Tristian Machado and whipped around the left side, dashing 37 yards for a score. In the third quarter – on a very similar play – Capers again swept left for...
Cast into new role, Sam Milligan contributes for Strath Haven
NETHER PROVIDENCE — Sam Milligan is a quarterback, and he misses playing the position. There’s just no getting around the angst of being unable to take each snap for Strath Haven. But Milligan got an opportunity to touch the ball again Friday, and he responded with three explosive...
O’Brien throws 3 TD passes, Plymouth Whitemarsh rolls past Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN >> Aiden O’Brien knows the capabilities of the Plymouth Whitemarsh offense. Friday night, the Colonials only needed a quarter to show it. PW’s triple-option attack hit big plays early and often against host Quakertown, scoring four touchdowns in the opening quarter – the last three from 62 yards or more – to build a quick 28-0 lead.
Downingtown East rolls past Shanahan in division opener
DOWNINGTOWN >> Things were expected to be difficult for the Bishop Shanahan football team this season after suffering heavy graduation losses. Bo Horvath and Downingtown East piled on to that misery in their Ches-Mont League National Division opener Friday. The star running back posted four touchdowns — including the first...
Football: ‘Resilient’ GV defense steps up to keep Central streak going
CONCORD — Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone in the first half. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars rolled to a 35-7 victory for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome could’ve been much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board early.
Boyertown bursts by Pottsgrove with second shutout of year, 33-0
You’d have a hard time finding someone who had more fun over a two-hour window than Cole Marinello did Friday evening. Positive energy, joy, celebration, they were all exuding from the Boyertown senior center/defensive end and you couldn’t miss it. Marinello couldn’t miss – he had a fumble...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
News from North Allegheny schools
The North Allegheny School District among the districts organizing the North Pittsburgh College Fair from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 120 colleges, universities and trade schools will participate. High school students and their parents will have the chance to meet with representatives from each school to learn more about their campuses and academic programs.
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
