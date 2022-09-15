ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon Humane Society reduces cat adoption fees

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — If you’re wanting to welcome a new furry friend into your home, the Oregon Humane Society is waiving or cutting adoption fees in response to an influx of felines.

On Tuesday, OHS’ Salem campus took in about 100 cats from a suspected neglect case in Polk County. The Portland campus is currently caring for nearly 500 cats.

To find more homes for the felines, there are no adoption fees for cats ages 1 and up from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18. In addition, adoption fees are reduced by 50% for kittens.

“We are committed to helping as many cats and kittens as we can, but we need the public’s help,” Chase Patterson, OHS’ vice president of operations, said. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”

Adoptions are done by appointment, but same-day are appointments available. Each adoption includes up-to-date vaccines, spaying or neutering for the cat, a microchip and a certificate for a free health exam with participating veterinarians.

This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses, both of which are open all week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cats available for adoption are listed on each campus’ website. OHS Salem is located at 4246 Turner Road and OHS Portland can be found at 1067 NE Columbia Boulevard.

Comments / 9

Diane Martin
3d ago

I wish I could take one, but I already have a rescue cat that I brought with me when I moved from Hawaii to Oregon. And from what I can tell, I think she’s a one cat household.😿

Reply(1)
6
Lori
3d ago

I worked at Winnebago county animal shelter for 10 years I know how it feels when you get a lot of cat's I love animals they're the best

Reply
3
 

