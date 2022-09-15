Read full article on original website
KYUK
State certifies Myron P. Naneng as a write-in candidate for the state House District 38 race
The Alaska House District 38 race to represent the Bethel and lower Kuskokwim areas in the state house is now contested. On Sept. 14, the Alaska Division of Elections certified Myron P. Naneng as a write-in candidate for the seat. Previously, only one candidate, Conrad "CJ" McCormick, had been in the race.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 1 – 9
Aaron Jason Wise, 41 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob. Darrell Paukan, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob. Brandon Clement Olson, 26 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob. Jimmy S. Charlie, 20 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob. Charlene Lupie, 32 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3...
KYUK
As the last of the storm blows over, the state begins to mobilize across dozens of communities
The Alaska National Guard is activating all guardsmen in the western region of the state, and is deploying more to the area. The Alaska National Guard Adjunct General Torrence Saxe said at a press conference on Sept. 18 that troops would help with debris removal and damage assessment. They’ll be sending additional guardsmen to Hooper Bay, Nome, and Bethel.
KYUK
Slideshow: Parts of Bethel flood in wake of storm
An ATV driver splashes their way through floodwater along the Kuskokwim River shoreline in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022. Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown's Slough are experiencing moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska's Western coast on the evening of Sept. 16.
KYUK
As storm approaches, the search for a group of missing Bethel hunters becomes a race against time
A dive team that came to Bethel to aid in the search for three hunters who have been missing for over two weeks is facing a race against time as a powerful storm approaches this weekend. Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn left Bethel on August 30 to prepare for moose hunting season, but did not return.
