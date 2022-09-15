ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, AK

Delta Discovery

State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 1 – 9

Aaron Jason Wise, 41 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob. Darrell Paukan, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob. Brandon Clement Olson, 26 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob. Jimmy S. Charlie, 20 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob. Charlene Lupie, 32 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3...
KYUK

As the last of the storm blows over, the state begins to mobilize across dozens of communities

The Alaska National Guard is activating all guardsmen in the western region of the state, and is deploying more to the area. The Alaska National Guard Adjunct General Torrence Saxe said at a press conference on Sept. 18 that troops would help with debris removal and damage assessment. They’ll be sending additional guardsmen to Hooper Bay, Nome, and Bethel.
ALASKA STATE
KYUK

Slideshow: Parts of Bethel flood in wake of storm

An ATV driver splashes their way through floodwater along the Kuskokwim River shoreline in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022. Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown's Slough are experiencing moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska's Western coast on the evening of Sept. 16.
