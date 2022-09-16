ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, OR

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
Out and About with Backman: Events Return to the Beach – Rockaway Beach Kite Festival & Pacific City Longboard Classic Sat. Sept. 17th – Photos & Videos

The beaches were buzzing this weekend as two well-known and beloved events made returns to Tillamook County beaches. The Rockaway Beach Kite Festival fell victim to “calm winds” on Friday and finally Saturday afternoon the winds picked up and so did the kites. Here are some photos and a video from the event.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died

ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
Successful water rescue near Chinook Winds Casino Resort

A man was taken out to sea by a riptide near Chinook Winds Casino Resort around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after being thrown from his kayak in the breakers. The victim was in the ocean with a kayak when waves knocked him out of the craft. He was not wearing a life vest.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Update on Vitae Springs Fire in South Salem

The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SALEM, OR
CRITICAL INJURY SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 25. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65)...
MARION COUNTY, OR
For the Love of Pinball – Welcome to the Neighborhood, North Coast Pinball

EDITOR’S NOTE: There’s been lots of buzz about North Coast Pinball – and lots of love for this new business in downtown Nehalem, for lots of reasons. The community-mindedness of owner Will Irace is just amazing. In addition to hosting a local Teen Night (coming up September 23rd), North Coast Pinball also has this amazing “Community donation” program – Community Impact – We keep a token donation jar by our exit. At year-end we’ll make a 25¢ donation for every token placed in the jar, to local schools and other community resources cash and coins are welcome too. Please tell us if you would like to suggest a local resource in need of donations. For the love of pinball and community ….
NEHALEM, OR
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home

According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
CORNELIUS, OR
OSP: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Hwy 18 crash that left 2 people dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the highway near milepost 42. Oregon State Police said an investigation showed an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe attempted to pass a Acura MDX when it hit the back of the Acura while passing, then re-entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck.
MCMINNVILLE, OR

