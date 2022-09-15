“The first time I heard about Santa Clara was in my junior year of high school, and someone in my math class said Santa Clara is a pretty campus. I was sick of the snow in Cleveland, and so I looked it up and saw the photos, and that Santa Clara gets 300 days of sunshine every year. I visited with my mom, and she thought it was beautiful too, except she worried I was never going to study. But we met a finance professor, at the Career Center, who talked to us for a couple of hours. He was so interested in students; he really cared. The other colleges we were looking at just gave us pamphlets and brushed us off. On April 29, the day before college decision day, we have college shirt day at my high school, and you’re supposed to wear the shirt of the university you want to attend. The only school where we bought a shirt was at Santa Clara, so that’s what I wore. I guess it was meant to be. I’m studying finance because I’d like to understand private equity, hedge funds, and private banking and make enough money so I could open a small, local business, maybe a cafe, because I really like that calm atmosphere. At the Leavey School of Business, I think you get a general understanding of all aspects of business. I’d like to play an intramural sport, like basketball. I’m 5’11, 6 ft. with shoes on. I’m also interested in multi-cultural organizations, like the South Asian group, and doing community service. It’s a good way to meet friends. I couldn’t bring a lot of stuff with me on the plane, so I brought 2.5 weeks worth of clothing. My sister still had the bedding she used when she was in college, and she gave it to me. I thought, 'Why not re-use it?’”

