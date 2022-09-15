Read full article on original website
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program
The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
NBC Bay Area
Evergreen School District Will Keep O.B. Whaley Elementary Open
A South Bay school that had been on track to close is getting a new lease on life. Dr. Antoine Hawkins, the new superintendent for the Evergreen School District, found a way to keep O.B. Whaley Elementary School open by repurposing the campus with a new program. The plan also...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
scu.edu
Humans of Santa Clara: Ananth Menon ’26
“The first time I heard about Santa Clara was in my junior year of high school, and someone in my math class said Santa Clara is a pretty campus. I was sick of the snow in Cleveland, and so I looked it up and saw the photos, and that Santa Clara gets 300 days of sunshine every year. I visited with my mom, and she thought it was beautiful too, except she worried I was never going to study. But we met a finance professor, at the Career Center, who talked to us for a couple of hours. He was so interested in students; he really cared. The other colleges we were looking at just gave us pamphlets and brushed us off. On April 29, the day before college decision day, we have college shirt day at my high school, and you’re supposed to wear the shirt of the university you want to attend. The only school where we bought a shirt was at Santa Clara, so that’s what I wore. I guess it was meant to be. I’m studying finance because I’d like to understand private equity, hedge funds, and private banking and make enough money so I could open a small, local business, maybe a cafe, because I really like that calm atmosphere. At the Leavey School of Business, I think you get a general understanding of all aspects of business. I’d like to play an intramural sport, like basketball. I’m 5’11, 6 ft. with shoes on. I’m also interested in multi-cultural organizations, like the South Asian group, and doing community service. It’s a good way to meet friends. I couldn’t bring a lot of stuff with me on the plane, so I brought 2.5 weeks worth of clothing. My sister still had the bedding she used when she was in college, and she gave it to me. I thought, 'Why not re-use it?’”
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
hoodline.com
Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment
The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
Stanford Daily
“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies
Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
Students return to school after crash that killed classmate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate. There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school. The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were […]
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued last week from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million
The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
