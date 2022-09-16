MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.

