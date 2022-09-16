ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Society
City
Daphne, AL
Daphne, AL
Society
AL.com

New barber shop has got your beard

Flagship Healthcare Properties paid $4.3 million for a 10,000-square-foot Class A medical office at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty, who represented the sellers, Old Shell Medical LLC. The two-story building was built in 2020 and is fully leased to USA Health Midtown. Dirty Rebel Barbershop...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man started swinging around an ax in a McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police say. NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
utv44.com

Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Ukrainian families need help coming to Mobile: "we live in real hell"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country. Today, we're learning of two refugee families who are trying to move here to Mobile. I spoke with those families today. These families tell you they have lost everything, and they constantly live in fear. Now they're trying to escape the violence and they need our help.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
SATSUMA, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart

Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Blueberry Coffee Cake

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino at Rouses made a blueberry coffee cake. 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray. 2. For the topping: Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter. Topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy