Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen Walters
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.Kevin AlexanderOrange Beach, AL
utv44.com
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
New barber shop has got your beard
Flagship Healthcare Properties paid $4.3 million for a 10,000-square-foot Class A medical office at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty, who represented the sellers, Old Shell Medical LLC. The two-story building was built in 2020 and is fully leased to USA Health Midtown. Dirty Rebel Barbershop...
Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
WKRG
Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s
NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man started swinging around an ax in a McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police say. NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police...
Less ‘trash in the splash’ after 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than two dozen public spaces in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are a bit cleaner. Hundreds of volunteers started their day with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup. It starts with a short line of people, getting needed supplies, then volunteers fan out across the Fairhope pier and the nearby beach along Mobile […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Atmore Advance
Wilson, Nichols crowned 2022 ECHS Homecoming Queen, King
Amelia Wilson and Darron Nichols were crowned Escambia County High School’s 2022 Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, during ceremonies last night at halftime of the game. Principal Kike Pettaway crowned Wilson.
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
Mobile’s Malaga Inn nominated for USA Today’s Best Haunted Hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s most popular hotels has been nominated for the USA Today’s Top 10 Best Haunted Hotels. Malaga Inn could be one of the top 10 if the hotel gets enough votes. Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhouses by two brothers-in-law, according to the hotel’s website. The […]
Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
WPMI
Ukrainian families need help coming to Mobile: "we live in real hell"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country. Today, we're learning of two refugee families who are trying to move here to Mobile. I spoke with those families today. These families tell you they have lost everything, and they constantly live in fear. Now they're trying to escape the violence and they need our help.
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart
Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
tmpresale.com
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show in Pensacola, FL Apr 19, 2023 – presale code
The latest Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale password is now available to our members! During this exclusive presale you have got an opportunity to order performance tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show’s show...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Blueberry Coffee Cake
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino at Rouses made a blueberry coffee cake. 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray. 2. For the topping: Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter. Topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.
