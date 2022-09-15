Read full article on original website
Fritz Pettyjohn: PFD rallies set for Tuesday across state
Your $3,268 dividend to be direct-deposited in your bank account next week, the largest in history, was a close-run thing. Since 2016, the size of the PFD has been an annual battle in the Legislature, and is the most divisive issue it faces. The key vote this year was in...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy creates Alaska Office of Food Security
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy on Friday signed Administrative Order 338, creating the Office of Food Security. According to a release from the Governor's office, Alaska currently imports 95 percent of its food supplies at a cost of $2 billion per year. The Office of Food Security will...
carrollnews.org
Ranked-choice voting leads to unlikely Democratic victory in Alaska
On Mar. 18, longtime Alaskan Rep. Don Young passed away at the age of 88. Young was the House Dean, meaning he was the longest-serving member of the chamber, at over 44 years. Young served for so long that he was the third elected representative Alaska has had since it gained statehood in 1959. And, on Aug. 31, his vacated seat unexpectedly flipped blue, as Democratic former State Rep. Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska’s lone seat, largely due to ranked-choice voting.
ktoo.org
Why Alaska uses ranked choice voting and what we know about how it affects elections
This story was produced as part of the Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy. Read more at usdemocracyday.org. Most people who used ranked choice voting for the first time this August thought the process was simple, according...
KOLO TV Reno
‘Ranked Voting’: In Alaska it worked
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was the first major contest to put Alaska’s new “Ranked Voting” system to the test. An unexpected death in that state’s only congressional seat eventually meant three candidates would compete for the post. Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – September 17, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at [email protected] As always, thanks for reading.
KYUK
As the last of the storm blows over, the state begins to mobilize across dozens of communities
The Alaska National Guard is activating all guardsmen in the western region of the state, and is deploying more to the area. The Alaska National Guard Adjunct General Torrence Saxe said at a press conference on Sept. 18 that troops would help with debris removal and damage assessment. They’ll be sending additional guardsmen to Hooper Bay, Nome, and Bethel.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
khns.org
Governor declares Disaster Emergency for Skagway in response to rockslides
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on Thursday announced a Disaster Emergency for Skagway after a recent visit by state officials. Skagway’s Mayor had previously declared a similar Disaster Emergency after rockslides caused a temporary shut down of its busiest cruise ship dock earlier this summer. A portion of the dock reopened, but estimates say nearly 125,000 cruise passengers had to skip the port. As KHNS’ Mike Swasey reports, the governor’s declaration could provide assistance that will help Skagway mitigate rockfall hazards and expand cruise ship berthing options to accommodate visitors in 2023.
alaska.gov
Alaska Adult Education and Family Literacy Week
WHEREAS, all Alaskans deserve access to opportunities to gain the academic, technical, and employability skills necessary to lead prosperous and productive lives; and. WHEREAS, Alaska Adult Education and Literacy programs have been serving Alaskans since 1942 with General Education Development testing that result in a High School Equivalency Diploma, graduating approximately 700 students per year; and.
KYUK
Dunleavy says state taking stock of damage as historic storm moves north along Alaska’s coastline
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Saturday night that this weekend’s historic storm has impacted almost 1,000 miles of Alaska’s coastline, and it continues to batter the state. He said that state officials have not yet gotten reports of any storm-related injuries or deaths. “We’re trying to assess exactly what...
kdll.org
Judge Wells set to retire from Kenai Superior Court
Kenai Superior Court Judge Jennifer Wells is hanging up her robes after nearly 30 years in the state court system to spend more time with family. Wells was appointed to the Superior Court in 2017 by Gov. Bill Walker. She’s one of three Superior Court judges in Kenai, a job she said has the broadest jurisdiction of any type of judge on the bench.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
Fact check: Pro-abortion candidate Gara says Alaska population slide is Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fault
Pro-abortion Democrat candidate Les Gara said during a candidate forum in Ketchikan that the state has lost population while Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been in office, and it’s Dunleavy’s fault. Population growth has slowed in Alaska since the heydays of the pipeline era, and with federal policies and...
kinyradio.com
USDA awards Tlingit & Haida funding for Herring Roe program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska signed a cooperative agreement Thursday under the new Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program with the United States Department of Agriculture Agriculture Marketing Services. The agreement uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Recapping Merbok's mess in western Alaska
As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Storm hits western Alaska. Updated: 22 hours ago. Storm hits western Alaska. Butte bear is back;...
KYUK
Slideshow: Parts of Bethel flood in wake of storm
An ATV driver splashes their way through floodwater along the Kuskokwim River shoreline in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022. Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown's Slough are experiencing moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska's Western coast on the evening of Sept. 16.
KYUK
Newtok and Napakiak damage assessments are top priority for LKSD
Both Newtok and Napakiak were schools that had erosion problems before the storm. Newtok is in the process of moving to Metarvik, a new settlement on higher ground. Many families have yet to move to the new village and are using the old school. Napakiak is building a new school due to the threat of rapid erosion.
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
alaskapublic.org
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
