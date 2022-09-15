ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Emory opens learning center amid country-wide nursing shortage

DECATUR, Ga. - The ribbon is cut, and now the doors are open to downtown Decatur's brand new Emory Nursing Learning Center, ENLC. The ENLC is what staff at Emory University is hoping will answer the country's nursing shortage that's projected to worsen by 2030. The new center was a...
DECATUR, GA
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead, Gwinnett County police investing homicide

LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Hwy. Police say a public information officer is gathering more information about this case. This story is breaking. Check back...
LILBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25

Sept. 19 - Oct. 2. Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets. Adventure Cubs. Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta. Sept. 20. Take your...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Officials say I-285, GA-400 interchange reopened for travel

ATLANTA — A new exit and new lanes reopened at the Interstate 285 and Georgia State Road 400 interchange Sunday evening. Drivers on I-285 eastbound will have a big change to navigate if trying to get to Glenridge Drive or GA-400 northbound or southbound. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke...
ATLANTA, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta family of man murdered by pellet gun looking for answers

ATLANTA - Family members of Horace Meadows Jr. gathered Sunday in Downtown Atlanta to pay tribute to him. They set up a memorial with stuffed animals and flowers on Forsyth Street near where he was murdered. His brother says they are still looking for answers and justice. "He's definitely going...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA

