ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder

By Tracee Wilkins, News4 Prince George's County Bureau Chief
NBC Washington
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Boss love
3d ago

Zero self control. Men you do not own women. That's why I tell my daughters, never let someone who is suppose to like/love you put there hands on you in violent manner. No excuse for cowards like this dude, he will be sitting and festering for a very long time. You put your hands on mines(daughter's) LE will be your least concern.

Reply(1)
11
T Hawk, the real
3d ago

Glad he is off the street, but the sentencing is weak. There is no reason for a person like this to remain incarcerated, and Maryland needs to get with the program - Bring back capital punishment and use it !

Reply
3
KINGQUAD750
2d ago

Why feed and house people like this, they get life sentences it should be their life that they lose not let them live to be old, he took that away from his victims so it should be the same to him ( DEATH PENALTY ) asap

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Fatal Stabbing at Maryland Popeyes

A man convicted of fatally stabbing a Popeyes customer who reportedly cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders in November 2019 was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison. Ricoh McClain was convicted of second-degree murder in April. Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, cut to the front...
OXON HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Capitol Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
OXON HILL, MD
wfmd.com

Two Juveniles Charged After Fights At Frederick Fair

Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two juveniles have been banned from the Frederick Fair after fights broke out on Saturday night. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic at the fair when they saw a large group of juveniles begin to form inside Gate 1. Deputes and security personnel moved the group outside of the gate and a fight occurred.
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man

Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
HARWOOD, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County, authorities say. Police were called for reports of a shooting at the 8400 Block of Madge Lane off Richmond Highway at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a man outside of the Woodlawn Garden Apartments with a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Fairfax County Police said in a statement.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Double Murder#The Murders#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy