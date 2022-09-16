‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder

Zero self control. Men you do not own women. That's why I tell my daughters, never let someone who is suppose to like/love you put there hands on you in violent manner. No excuse for cowards like this dude, he will be sitting and festering for a very long time. You put your hands on mines(daughter's) LE will be your least concern.
Glad he is off the street, but the sentencing is weak. There is no reason for a person like this to remain incarcerated, and Maryland needs to get with the program - Bring back capital punishment and use it !
Why feed and house people like this, they get life sentences it should be their life that they lose not let them live to be old, he took that away from his victims so it should be the same to him ( DEATH PENALTY ) asap
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Maryland State
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
Comments / 11