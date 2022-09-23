ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Watch Thursday Night Football For Free Now That It’s Moved to a New Home

By Jason Pham
 1 day ago

Now that it has a new home, NFL fans want to know how to watch Thursday Night Football online for free and where TNF games are streaming throughout the 2022 season.

As its name suggests, Thursday Night Football —often abbreviated as TNF—is the name for National Football League games that broadcast on Thursday nights. FOX was the official network for Thursday Night Football until 2021 when Amazon Prime Video signed an 11-year, $13 billion deal to become the exclusive streaming service for Thursday Night Football. “Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a release. at the time. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access – all with a single membership.”



Amazon Prime Video, however, won’t be included in the five TV networks—CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and ABC—who will share the rights to broadcast the Super Bowl. In a 10-year agreement between the NFL and the networks, CBS will air the Super Bowl in 2023, 2027 and 2023; FOX will air the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032; NBC will air the Super Bowl in 2025, 2029 and 2033; and ESPN and ABC will air the Super Bowl in 2026 and 2030.

The Thursday Night Football deal also makes Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to secure an exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. “‘Thursday Night Football’ will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms. NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodel said in a press release.

So where can NFL fans stream TNF games this season? Read on for how to watch Thursday Night Football , even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime Video account yet, and how to do so for free.

When are Thursday Night Football 2022 games?

Thursday Night Football 2022 games air at 8:15 p.m. / 5:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Thursday Night Football 2022 live online



Thursday Night Football is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year , which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Thursday Night Football 2022 live online for free

Read on for how to watch Thursday Night Football online for free with Amazon Prime Video ‘s free trials and what else to know about this season.

Watch Thursday Night Football With Amazon Prime Video’s Free Trial



Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year , which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial .

  1. Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website
  2. Click “Start your 30-day free trial
  3. Create or log into your Amazon account
  4. Start watching Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule?

Read on for the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule so far, including which teams are playing in which games and when they will be.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 15, 2022

  • Chargers vs. Chiefs @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 3 – Thursday, September 22, 2022

  • Steelers vs. Browns @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 4 – Thursday, September 29, 2022

  • Dolphins vs. Bengals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 5 – Thursday, October 6, 2022

  • Colts vs. Broncos @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 6 – Thursday, October 13, 2022

  • Commanders vs. Bears @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 7 – Thursday, October 20, 2022

  • Saints vs. Cardinals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 8 – Thursday, October 27, 2022

  • Ravens vs. Buccaneers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 9 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

  • Eagles vs. Texans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 10 – Thursday, November 11, 2022

  • Falcons vs. Panthers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 11 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

  • Titans vs. Packers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 13 – Thursday, December 1, 2022

  • Bills vs. Patriots @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 14 – Thursday, December 8, 2022

  • Raiders vs. Rams @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 15 – Thursday, December 15, 2022

  • 49ers vs. Seahawks @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 16 – Thursday, December 22, 2022

  • Jaguars vs. Jets @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 17 – Thursday, December 29, 2022

  • Cowboys vs. Titans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video . Here’s how to watch it for free .



Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

