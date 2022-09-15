ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Street bringing live show to Glendale

Iconic characters from Sesame Street are on their way to Glendale.

“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” will arrive for three shows at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., in December. The first show is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, followed by two shows — 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. — on Friday, Dec. 30.

In partnership with the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a adventure live on stage.

“Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show,” a news release sums up of the story. “But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey.”

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com .

