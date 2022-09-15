Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Creamer Road.
Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.
WAVY News 10
Man accused of stealing catalytic converter in NC arrested in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of catalytic converter theft in northeast North Carolina was arrested last week by bail enforcement agents in Newport News, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says. Delvin McGrath was charged with five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal conspiracy...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk elementary school receives false shooting threat, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active shooter just before noon and performed a sweep of the building, before confirming there was no shooter at 12:04 p.m.
NPD investigating shooting that left one dead and sent another to the hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of Creamer Road, the department said. That's off Chesapeake Boulevard in the Bayview neighborhood. Police were called to the situation just after 4 p.m., and when they got there, they found that one...
Official: Car that hit Suffolk school bus ran stop sign
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Kenyon Road, at the entrance to Lakeland High School.
WAVY News 10
Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning
A school district spokesperson says a car ran a stop sign and hit the bus. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Loaded gun found at Norfolk Intl. Airport checkpoint. Tax rebates starting to go out in Virginia. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. Man accused...
Virginia State Police seeks public's help in identifying car in fatal Portsmouth hit-and-run
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed a crash that killed a pedestrian in July in Portsmouth. According to police, the crash happened shortly after midnight on July 17 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264, east of exit 6 on Martin Luther King Expressway.
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
WAVY News 10
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Suffolk Recreation Center hosts blood drive Oct. …. Nauticus to host first SailFest fundraiser in September. Family-friendly kickball tournament coming up in …. Norfolk SPCA hosts Salty Dog Beach Walk Sept. 18. 1 dead, 1...
Man found shot on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk
A man was found shot Thursday night on Whitaker Lane in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult “Ashanti” Alert for a Newport News man reported missing. James Philip Allen, 41, was last seen on August 13 around 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News. That’s near 75th Street and the James River Bridge.
Man injured in shooting on E. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
A man was injured following a shooting in Ocean View in Norfolk early Thursday afternoon.
Police search for Virginia man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew
Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport security teams say they stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun on a plane last Friday. Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said the Oklahoma man had the gun in his carry-on bag. When he put the bag...
Surveillance footage captures Portsmouth home invasion incident
Portsmouth Police are searching for two men wanted for a recent home invasion that was captured on the residents' RING camera.
1 arrested, another still wanted in deadly South St shooting in Portsmouth
New details are emerging in a double shooting that left a 21-year-old dead in Portsmouth earlier this month.
WAVY News 10
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing
A flight from Norfolk to Reagan National Airport had to return for an emergency landing this morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f23l1O. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Loaded gun found at Norfolk Intl. Airport checkpoint. Tax rebates starting to go out in Virginia. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final...
Norfolk Police search for man found guilty of conspiring to kill an ODU student
A Norfolk jury found Dooley, 29, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the murder. Police are searching for him.
Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday. Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents...
