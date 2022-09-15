ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.
NORFOLK, VA
Suffolk elementary school receives false shooting threat, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active shooter just before noon and performed a sweep of the building, before confirming there was no shooter at 12:04 p.m.
Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning

A school district spokesperson says a car ran a stop sign and hit the bus. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Loaded gun found at Norfolk Intl. Airport checkpoint. Tax rebates starting to go out in Virginia. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. Man accused...
SUFFOLK, VA
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Suffolk Recreation Center hosts blood drive Oct. …. Nauticus to host first SailFest fundraiser in September. Family-friendly kickball tournament coming up in …. Norfolk SPCA hosts Salty Dog Beach Walk Sept. 18. 1 dead, 1...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult “Ashanti” Alert for a Newport News man reported missing. James Philip Allen, 41, was last seen on August 13 around 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News. That’s near 75th Street and the James River Bridge.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

A flight from Norfolk to Reagan National Airport had to return for an emergency landing this morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f23l1O. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Loaded gun found at Norfolk Intl. Airport checkpoint. Tax rebates starting to go out in Virginia. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final...
NORFOLK, VA

