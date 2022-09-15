ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Bill McLead
3d ago

Legalize and regulate it the same as alcohol and tobacco. I have never used it and the smell of it burning makes me nauseous, but my not liking it shouldn't mean others can't or shouldn't.

Don Torres
3d ago

first off they wanna kmow how it's gonna work around kids and gun well all I gotta say they have no problem with working with alcohol being around kids and a person drunk as hell is perfectly okay they don't see it as problem and nore did anybody challenge that ????????????

Guest
3d ago

Damn Straight!!! Let’s Get RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA LEGAL!!!!! 820 VOTE 🗳 4-THIS OKLAHOMA!!!!!!! YEAH!!!!!!

