Read full article on original website
Bill McLead
3d ago
Legalize and regulate it the same as alcohol and tobacco. I have never used it and the smell of it burning makes me nauseous, but my not liking it shouldn't mean others can't or shouldn't.
Reply(2)
10
Don Torres
3d ago
first off they wanna kmow how it's gonna work around kids and gun well all I gotta say they have no problem with working with alcohol being around kids and a person drunk as hell is perfectly okay they don't see it as problem and nore did anybody challenge that ????????????
Reply
5
Guest
3d ago
Damn Straight!!! Let’s Get RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA LEGAL!!!!! 820 VOTE 🗳 4-THIS OKLAHOMA!!!!!!! YEAH!!!!!!
Reply(3)
7
Related
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Essence
Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election
Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use
We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
In private memo, Fetterman confronts a new obstacle: Getting outspent
Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips wrote a "wake-up call" to donors about increased GOP TV spending in Pennsylvania.
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
More than half of Republican Senate nominees have rejected, cast doubt upon or tried to overturn the 2020 election results
More than half of the Republican nominees for the 35 US Senate seats being contested in the 2022 midterms have challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- rejecting, raising doubts about or taking steps to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities
The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
'Don't piss women off': Democrat John Fetterman makes abortion rights push in Philadelphia suburbs
Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman and top allies on Sunday hammered Republican Mehmet Oz over past remarks calling abortion "murder" and warned that Oz would be a "rubber stamp" for a national ban. "Women are the reason we can win," Fetterman said. "Don't...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Utah Senate race heats up
The Senate race in Utah is heating up, with independent Evan McMullin making his case against GOP Sen. Mike Lee at a rally Wednesday by tying Lee to former President Donald Trump. Lee “quickly became a loyal sycophant for the aspiring authoritarian, trading away his oath to the Constitution to...
Dr. Oz slams Fetterman for agreeing to debate five weeks after start of early voting: 'Cheating voters'
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz took sharp aim at his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for failing to agree to appear at a debate until weeks after the start of early voting. Oz has pressured Fetterman for weeks to settle on a debate time, and the two are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Gay Marriage Bill Hits Snag in U.S. Senate, No Vote Until After Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate votes on legislation protecting gay marriage on Thursday were put off until after the Nov. 8 congressional elections, as negotiators failed to win enough Republican support to ensure passage. The delay dashed the hopes of advocates who had sought prompt action on a bill already...
Number of major party candidates on the primary ballot for state legislative offices in 2022
This year, 13,491 major party candidates were on the primary ballot for 6,278 state legislative seats around the country, including 1,300 state senate seats and 4,978 state house seats. Of the 13,491 major party candidates on the ballot, 6,063, or 44.94%, were Democrats, and 7,428, or 55.06%, were Republicans. In...
Legalization Is On Ballots In The Midterms - With Or Without The Support Of The White House
U.S. President Joe Biden may be lukewarm on the issue of federal cannabis legalization, but voters in several states will have the chance to vote for legalization in the November 8th midterm election. These states include Maryland, where residents will have the opportunity to vote on the constitutional amendment House...
Special elections are confusing, chaotic messes that bleed taxpayers — and could often be avoided if politicians quit before leveling up, flaming out, or dropping dead
Over 120 members of Congress have died or left their positions early in the past 20 years. Deaths and resignations have spurred a steady churn of costly and low-turnout special elections. Special elections have become confusing, chaotic messes, bleeding taxpayers and exhausting voters. Read more from Insider's "Red, White, and...
POLITICO
Why we may not know who won the Senate on Election Day
It took five days after Election Day 2020 to tally enough votes for media organizations to call the presidential race for Joe Biden. The same thing could happen in some of the country’s most important midterm elections this year. Many of the same factors in the same battleground states...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Betting on Nevada
While some GOP Senate candidates have struggled to gain traction, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Natasha Korecki report that Republicans are optimistic that they can win Nevada. “Nevada’s races are always competitive,” Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, told NBC News. “I’m not going to take anything for granted — and you can’t.”
Analysis of major party candidates on the primary ballot for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats in 2022
In 2022, 2,422 major party candidates appeared on the primary ballot for 474 seats in the U.S. Congress. The seats included 34 U.S. Senate seats, the seats of all 435 U.S. Representatives, and the seats of five of the six non-voting delegates to the U.S. House. Of the 2,422 candidates...
Comments / 20