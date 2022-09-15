Read full article on original website
ALPINE, Texas — Alpine Police Officers are asking for help locating a suspect in a hit and run incident on September 15 at 2:00 a.m. Officers responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Highway 90. When they arrived to the scene, they found a male subject lying on the ground unconscious. The male subject was immediately transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was later flown to UMC El Paso.
