ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Comments / 1

Related
NewsWest 9

Alpine Police Officers ask for help locating suspect in a hit and run incident

ALPINE, Texas — Alpine Police Officers are asking for help locating a suspect in a hit and run incident on September 15 at 2:00 a.m. Officers responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Highway 90. When they arrived to the scene, they found a male subject lying on the ground unconscious. The male subject was immediately transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was later flown to UMC El Paso.
ALPINE, TX
cbs7.com

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Alpine and in critical condition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Alpine Police Department Facebook page, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the 2400 block of West Highway 90. When Alpine PD arrived at the scene, they found a man laying unconscious. He was then transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition and then flown to UMC El Paso. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and officers are currently trying to locate it.
ALPINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Alpine, TX
Alpine, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Coach’s return to his roots

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fort Stockton head coach, Jeremy Hickman knows a thing or two about panther football and was eager as ever when he was offered the head coaching job just this year. The long time panther spoke about his time in Fort Stockton and what made him return to his roots. “I […]
FORT STOCKTON, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy