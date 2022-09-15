ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Q97.9

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
lcnme.com

New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

'Blue Mass' held for law enforcement and first responders in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual "Blue Mass" church service was held Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland to honor law enforcement officers and first responders. Among the attendees of the service were Gov. Janet Mills, Sen. Susan Collins, former governor and GOP gubernatorial nominee...
WGME

Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police

YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
OGUNQUIT, ME
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME
I-95 FM

Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
WMTW

Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash

AUBURN, Maine — A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

GoFundMe created for 2-year-old killed in Naples over weekend

NAPLES, Maine — A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of a young boy who died over the weekend. The family of 2-year-old Kolin Young provided photos of the smiling boy holding a fishing pole. HOW TO DONATE: Click here. According to Maine...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Water Rescue Instructor Academy taking place in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine - It was an important day at the Westbrook community center as Lifesaving Resources came up from Kennebunk to teach emergency service personnel some extra training on how to save lives not only here in the local pools but also out on the rough seas. "Flooding is on...
WESTBROOK, ME
wgan.com

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.

