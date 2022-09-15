Read full article on original website
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
WMTW
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
lcnme.com
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
WMTW
'Blue Mass' held for law enforcement and first responders in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual "Blue Mass" church service was held Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland to honor law enforcement officers and first responders. Among the attendees of the service were Gov. Janet Mills, Sen. Susan Collins, former governor and GOP gubernatorial nominee...
WGME
Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police
YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
WMTW
Portland City Manager estimates November referenda could cost city $6.5 million to implement
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland has 13 referenda on the November ballot --five citizen initiatives and eight questions about amending the city charter – and now, in a memo to the mayor and city councilors, Interim City Manager Danielle West predicts the negative fiscal impact on the city would be $6.5 million dollars.
nbcboston.com
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
wabi.tv
Witness Recounts Car Going Airborne into Burger King Drive-Thru in Auburn, Maine
A horrific crash on Center Street in Auburn on Thursday evening sent a car airborne and into the Burger King drive-thru colliding with another. Chelsi Clavet of Minot was one of the people in their car in line when she witnesses the crash and rushed to help the injured. According...
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway
Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
WMTW
Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Maine — A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
WMTW
WMTW
Water Rescue Instructor Academy taking place in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Maine - It was an important day at the Westbrook community center as Lifesaving Resources came up from Kennebunk to teach emergency service personnel some extra training on how to save lives not only here in the local pools but also out on the rough seas. "Flooding is on...
wgan.com
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
