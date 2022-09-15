ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KDRV

Governor Kate Brown pushes support for industrial business plans

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is planning to invest $1 million into industrial lands across the state. Gov. Brown says the investment will help the semiconductor industry in particular, and help Oregon employers take full advantage of the CHIPS & Science Act. Officials say the funds will go to local governments to help with site preparation planning, wetland mitigation assessments, and other projects. In the morning of September 21, Gov. Brown spoke in support of recommendations she says will support research and development for people working in the tech industry.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

How the latest federal interest rate hike could affect Oregonians

EUGENE, Ore. -- The latest federal rate hike could mean holding off on big ticket purchases like a house or car. It's the fifth increase this year, as the Federal Reserve tries to reduce inflation. Oregon state economist Josh Lehner said the latest hike comes as inflation still runs hot.
OREGON STATE

