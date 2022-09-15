Read full article on original website
KDRV
Governor Kate Brown pushes support for industrial business plans
SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is planning to invest $1 million into industrial lands across the state. Gov. Brown says the investment will help the semiconductor industry in particular, and help Oregon employers take full advantage of the CHIPS & Science Act. Officials say the funds will go to local governments to help with site preparation planning, wetland mitigation assessments, and other projects. In the morning of September 21, Gov. Brown spoke in support of recommendations she says will support research and development for people working in the tech industry.
KDRV
Oregon Department of Education assessment results show lack of proficiency after pandemic
SALEM, Ore. -- After two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Education has released results from their spring 2022 assessments, and the data shows proficiency in English language arts, mathematics and science is down in grades three to eight compared to before the pandemic.
KDRV
How the latest federal interest rate hike could affect Oregonians
EUGENE, Ore. -- The latest federal rate hike could mean holding off on big ticket purchases like a house or car. It's the fifth increase this year, as the Federal Reserve tries to reduce inflation. Oregon state economist Josh Lehner said the latest hike comes as inflation still runs hot.
