SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is planning to invest $1 million into industrial lands across the state. Gov. Brown says the investment will help the semiconductor industry in particular, and help Oregon employers take full advantage of the CHIPS & Science Act. Officials say the funds will go to local governments to help with site preparation planning, wetland mitigation assessments, and other projects. In the morning of September 21, Gov. Brown spoke in support of recommendations she says will support research and development for people working in the tech industry.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO