AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. "We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this," ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowner escapes fire at north Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man managed to escape a fire that broke out at Phoenix’s Holiday Spa mobile home park Sunday night, all thanks to Phoenix fire crews and police officers. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call that a fire had broken out at the park...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pubs opens overnight for viewing of Queen's funeral

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. "We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this," ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. "We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this," ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ASU panel talks housing crisis, some say regulation is needed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s no secret that the Valley’s population is exploding. And as more people choose to make Arizona home, there needs to be a way to ensure that those who have lived in our great state can remain here affordably while allowing newcomers to thrive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances increase around Arizona this week

PHOENIX — After a hotter and drier weekend, storm chances are back this week. Valley temperatures will reach the low 100s again today, before falling into the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As low pressure approaches from the west, we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says.
PHOENIX, AZ

