ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne

British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Bill Burr
Person
Cerrone
Page Six

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet

Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy