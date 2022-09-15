Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne
British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
It's official — Jack Dorsey will be deposed on Tuesday as part of Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter court battle
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey is a longtime friend of Elon Musk and originally supported his decision to buy the social media company.
Sylvester Stallone holds hands with wife in new Instagram post sparking reconciliation rumors amid divorce
"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone shared a new Instagram picture of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The photo, which features Stallone and Flavin with their backs to the camera walking off into the sunset, has fans speculating that the couple is reconciling, after announcing their divorce plans last month.
Critics scold CBS’ Scott Pelley over Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ chat: 'Bad journalist and interviewer'
Scott Pelley treated President Biden with kid gloves on Sunday night during a rare interview on "60 Minutes," in the eyes of some critics, who argued the CBS journalist lobbed softballs or were peeved at the lack of follow-up questions. Biden did make news multiple times during his first TV...
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet
Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
