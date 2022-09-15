ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Heartless' Ron DeSantis slammed for 'using human beings as pawns for political gain'

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
 3 days ago
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may have been trying to "embarrass" President Biden by flying migrants stopped at the southern border to Martha's Vineyard, The Miami Herald editorial board writes, but instead, he showed himself as a "heartless politician" who is using human beings as political pawns.

The migrants arrived in New England on Wednesday night, with DeSantis claiming this was a protest against inadequate security along the southern border. "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden administration's open border policies," the governor said in a statement.

The editorial board described DeSantis' relocation of the migrants as "insulting," and pointed out it was paid for by a state where "hundreds of thousands of immigrants have found refuge since the 1960s and where they have led, and continue to lead, productive lives." The Florida Legislature recently appropriated $12 million to transport undocumented immigrants out of the state.

The migrants are believed to be from Venezuela, and local officials in Martha's Vineyard said the community has rallied together to get them food, water, and shelter. Where they are showing compassion, "DeSantis is using and humiliating vulnerable human beings, people who risked their lives to escape their homeland for America, to make a political point — and further his presidential ambitions," the editorial board writes. "After all, he couldn't buy better press nationwide."

The board said it hopes the backlash against DeSantis "turns into pure outrage" that the state is "using human beings as pawns for political gain," adding that is is "cruel" to put "any human beings in such a predicament." Every immigrant living in Florida "should remember the pain of their first days in America," the board declared. "How heartbreaking it would have been to be used as a pawn by a heartless politician."

dan conboy
3d ago

liberals get really mad when they have to live under liberal rules.

Guest
2d ago

I say what is good for the goose is good for the gander. Massachusetts should empty it’s prisons and send it’s convicts to Texass and Floriduh and convert it’s prisons to shelters for immigrants.

The Week

The Week

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

