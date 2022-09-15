ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cliff fall in Maine kills woman from Calhoun, Georgia Monday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said. 54-year-old Ramona Gowens was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said. Her sister and a nearby...
CALHOUN, GA
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
WTVC

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Economy#Locomotive Engineer#Utc Professor Of Finance
WTVC

Always Be Recycling: Keeping hazardous materials out of landfills and our environment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Continuing with our reduce, recycle and reuse week, Jamison and Leann Cinaglia from Always Be Recycling talks about how everything with a circuit board contains hazardous materials that no one wants to have buried in a landfill, releasing toxins into our environment. Every month, Always Be Recycling keeps thousands of pounds of lead, mercury, cadmium, lithium, beryllium, and other nasty stuff from polluting our landfills, water supply and wildlife.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Closet Company can get you organized

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how life is just too short to not be organized. Good organization makes us happy. That is why Kim Campbell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Drake University. After having three children and facing the challenge of college tuition, she decided that she should start a business in a field that she loved, organization. In 1998, Campbell founded Chattanooga Closet Company, with the goal of helping others that were challenged with organizational space, and would like to have that space aesthetically pleasing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Closet Company: Customizing your space with a 3D drawing

Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how one of their expert designers will visit your home to evaluate the space, learn about your needs, goals and budget and present the options available for your space and budget. They will customize your space using software that will let...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Mocs shut out at Big Ten's Illinois, 31-0

CHAMPAIGN, Il. — The 9th ranked Chattanooga Mocs lose their first game of the 2022 season on the road at Illinois. It was the first time the Mocs have played the Illini. The Mocs struggled to get their offense going in Champaign. First year starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

