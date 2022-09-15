MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is looking for teacher of the year nominations in and around the community. It’s just one of the ways they’re trying to reach out in the community. They say most VFW posts in the state also offer scholarship competitions and you can enter at your local post. For kids 5th through 8th grade it’s an essay of five hundred words. For high schoolers it’s a speech competition that can advance to the state and national level for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

MINOT, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO