VFW looking for teacher of the year nominations

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is looking for teacher of the year nominations in and around the community. It’s just one of the ways they’re trying to reach out in the community. They say most VFW posts in the state also offer scholarship competitions and you can enter at your local post. For kids 5th through 8th grade it’s an essay of five hundred words. For high schoolers it’s a speech competition that can advance to the state and national level for thousands of dollars in scholarships.
A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
McLean County Fatal Crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County. A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.
