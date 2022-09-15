ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Golf outing honors fallen marine from Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, 144 golfers honored a fallen marine from the metro area. Corporal Daegan Page died serving his country just over a year ago at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. “Just knowing that everybody’s showing up and giving because of their love of Daegan and because...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha organizations participate in suicide prevention walk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September marks Suicide Prevention Month. To help share that message, community members gathered at Stinson Park Saturday for the annual ‘Out of the Darkness Community Walk.’. Local partners, including NAMI Omaha, Boys Town National Hotline and the VA had resource tents set up, letting visitors...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

The Associated Press

Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
WOWT

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium

Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Tangier Shriners raises thousands at annual spaghetti feed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands in the metro had bellies full of spaghetti today thanks to the Tangier Shriners 39th annual spaghetti feed, one of the organization’s largest yearly events. The fraternal organization raises funds to support children in non-profit Shriners hospitals across the nation. Omaha’s chapter, which has...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No. 6 Oklahoma rolls Nebraska at home , 49-14

(WOWT) - The Huskers welcome the Sooners to Lincoln for the first time since 2009. Today’s match-up is the first game with interim head coach Mickey Joseph at the helm for Nebraska. Get WOWT 6 Sports live updates from the game below. First Quarter. Huskers hold Oklahoma on the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Out of the Darkness walkers discuss tragedy, show support

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds showed up to Stinson Park Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The walk is put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and raises awareness for suicide prevention. "We know the ripple it has for people...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city

It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha college pantry fights student hunger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For students who are the first in their family to attend college or with tough financial circumstances, the odds are against them. But Nebraska Methodist College has found its humble food pantry has opened the door to academic success. When it comes to food insecurity and empty cupboards, Dr. Lisa Johnson says there should be no shame or stereotype.
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
OMAHA, NE

