FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOWT
Golf outing honors fallen marine from Omaha metro area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, 144 golfers honored a fallen marine from the metro area. Corporal Daegan Page died serving his country just over a year ago at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. “Just knowing that everybody’s showing up and giving because of their love of Daegan and because...
WOWT
Omaha organizations participate in suicide prevention walk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September marks Suicide Prevention Month. To help share that message, community members gathered at Stinson Park Saturday for the annual ‘Out of the Darkness Community Walk.’. Local partners, including NAMI Omaha, Boys Town National Hotline and the VA had resource tents set up, letting visitors...
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
WOWT
Erik Chinander removed as Nebraska defensive coordinator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s defensive coordinator has been removed. Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday he is relieving the Huskers defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander, from his position. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said. “At this...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
WOWT
Omaha Tangier Shriners raises thousands at annual spaghetti feed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands in the metro had bellies full of spaghetti today thanks to the Tangier Shriners 39th annual spaghetti feed, one of the organization’s largest yearly events. The fraternal organization raises funds to support children in non-profit Shriners hospitals across the nation. Omaha’s chapter, which has...
WOWT
Omaha’s One Community Cultural Festival held for first time since start of pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Chinese Association held the 2nd annual One Community Cultural Festival Sunday, marking the first time the event could be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cultures from around the world celebrated as one at Aksarben’s Stinson Park, with dozens of community groups...
WOWT
Lincoln Northwest cancels remaining varsity football games this season
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new high school in Lincoln is now canceling the remaining games for its varsity football team. Several players of Lincoln Northwest were already sidelined due to injuries and the district wasn’t sure when the team might be able to return to full strength. After...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost firing: Insider report reveals 3 things that led to his undoing at Nebraska
Scott Frost was brought back to his alma mater of Nebraska to boost the fortunes of a struggling Cornhuskers program, after leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory. Ultimately, he was ousted after a 16-31 record overall and a 10-26 mark in the B1G in 4-plus seasons. Most notably, of those 31 losses, 22 were one-score games.
WOWT
No. 6 Oklahoma rolls Nebraska at home , 49-14
(WOWT) - The Huskers welcome the Sooners to Lincoln for the first time since 2009. Today’s match-up is the first game with interim head coach Mickey Joseph at the helm for Nebraska. Get WOWT 6 Sports live updates from the game below. First Quarter. Huskers hold Oklahoma on the...
KETV.com
Out of the Darkness walkers discuss tragedy, show support
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds showed up to Stinson Park Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The walk is put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and raises awareness for suicide prevention. "We know the ripple it has for people...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city
It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
WOWT
Omaha college pantry fights student hunger
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For students who are the first in their family to attend college or with tough financial circumstances, the odds are against them. But Nebraska Methodist College has found its humble food pantry has opened the door to academic success. When it comes to food insecurity and empty cupboards, Dr. Lisa Johnson says there should be no shame or stereotype.
KETV.com
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
