FOX Carolina
Clemson and Louisiana Tech play in honor of Ella Bresee
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When one of the Clemson family is grieving, every Tiger experiences it together. “It was a tough week and we’ll have a tough week this week with the funeral Tuesday,” Dabo Swinney, Clemson head football coach, said. “But, we’ll celebrate her life and be thankful we’ll have the opportunity to be there with them.”
FOX Carolina
Louisiana Tech players write to Bresee family
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney praised the Bulldogs program for their response to the loss of Ella Bresee. Ella was the 15-year-old sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her battle with brain cancer earlier this...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. Presbyterian
📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Monday, Sept. 19 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX.
Peach State RB reports Clemson offer after visit
A standout running back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday following his visit to campus for Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech. South Paulding (Douglasville, Ga.) three-star (...)
FOX Carolina
Game of the Week: Greenville High offense comes alive in 49-6 win over JL Mann
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week, Greenville’s offense exploded for a 49-6 shootout win over rival JL Mann. The tandem of Mazeo Bennett and Tyler Brown traded making incredible plays. First, it was Bennett taking a pass from quarterback Bryson Drummond 84-yards to the house for a touchdown.
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
Dabo Swinney Wants Tuscaloosa Inspired Building on Clemson Campus
Clemson University has its own fair share of rich history when it comes their athletics, but football head coach, Dabo Swinney says that the school isn't doing a good job of showing it. Swinney said on his Monday night radio show that a museum should be built on the Clemson...
clemsontigers.com
Top-Ranked Tigers Fall to No. 16 Syracuse
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Clemson men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night against No. 16 Syracuse (6-0-1, 2-0 ACC) by a final score of 2-1. After scoring the game’s first goal, the Tigers (6-1-0, 1-1 ACC), playing without starters Ousmane Sylla, Derek Waleffe, and Hamady Diop conceded twice and were unable to bounce back.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family
Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
FOX Carolina
Rally for Recovery
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature...
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Clemson Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
The Post and Courier
Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.
GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
The Post and Courier
Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open
GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
