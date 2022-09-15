ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Clemson and Louisiana Tech play in honor of Ella Bresee

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When one of the Clemson family is grieving, every Tiger experiences it together. “It was a tough week and we’ll have a tough week this week with the funeral Tuesday,” Dabo Swinney, Clemson head football coach, said. “But, we’ll celebrate her life and be thankful we’ll have the opportunity to be there with them.”
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Louisiana Tech players write to Bresee family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney praised the Bulldogs program for their response to the loss of Ella Bresee. Ella was the 15-year-old sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her battle with brain cancer earlier this...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. Presbyterian

📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Monday, Sept. 19 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX.
CLEMSON, SC
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

Game of the Week: Greenville High offense comes alive in 49-6 win over JL Mann

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week, Greenville’s offense exploded for a 49-6 shootout win over rival JL Mann. The tandem of Mazeo Bennett and Tyler Brown traded making incredible plays. First, it was Bennett taking a pass from quarterback Bryson Drummond 84-yards to the house for a touchdown.
GREENVILLE, SC
clemsontigers.com

Top-Ranked Tigers Fall to No. 16 Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Clemson men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night against No. 16 Syracuse (6-0-1, 2-0 ACC) by a final score of 2-1. After scoring the game’s first goal, the Tigers (6-1-0, 1-1 ACC), playing without starters Ousmane Sylla, Derek Waleffe, and Hamady Diop conceded twice and were unable to bounce back.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family

Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
RUSTON, LA
FOX Carolina

Rally for Recovery

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Clemson Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
The Post and Courier

Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.

GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open

GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
GREENVILLE, SC

