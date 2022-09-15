18-year-old Midland woman killed by train near Van Horn

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old woman from Midland was killed Wednesday after she was struck by a train, the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.

CCSO said the incident is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

