Midland, TX

18-year-old Midland woman killed by train near Van Horn

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old woman from Midland was killed Wednesday after she was struck by a train, the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.

CCSO said the incident is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

