Patty Gasso receives record-breaking pay raise; OU regents approve extension for Skip Johnson, other coaches

Read full article on original website
Related
Kickoff Time Announcement Delayed For Oklahoma and TCU
The Sooners' second road trip of the season was flexed into a six-day window.
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Oklahoma joins top 4, Penn State enters mix
It would be difficult to overstate what this victory can do for the program. Suddenly, a run to the Pac-12 title game is a possibility. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance
Brent Venables said the offensive and defensive lines were pressed last week for one simple reason: "You got to practice tough to play tough." The results were stunning.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Daily
OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm
OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
Poll Report: Oklahoma Stands Pat in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Oklahoma improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a dominant 49-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football's win contributes to Nebraska's recent fall, but 'tradition' reigns supreme in Sooners-Cornhuskers rivalry
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two loyal Nebraska fans since the 1960s paused as they made their way through the Cornhuskers’ Memorial Stadium after Oklahoma had for the 48th time in series history asserted its dominance over their beloved team Saturday. James Leffler, and his son, Don, haven’t missed a...
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear
FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Has 'No Idea What He's Doing' But Made Winning Plays vs. Huskers
Kanak, a freshman from Hays, KS, led the Sooners with 10 tackles and also delivered a key takeaway after being forced into emergency duty against Nebraska.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Texas Southern 3-0 on front end of home doubleheader
The Sooners (9-2) made quick work of Texas Southern (0-9), sweeping the Tigers 3-0 in the first game of a home double header on Friday. Sophomore middle blocker Morgan Perkins and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson tied for the team lead with 10 kills and also led the team with 10 of its 14 blocks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brin Throws For 4 TDs, Tulsa Beats Jacksonville St. 54-17
Davis Brin passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night, Keylon Stokes had nine receptions for 153 yards — including a 46-yard TD — and Tulsa never trailed in its 54-17 win over Jacksonville State. Brin went into the game averaging 391.0 yards passing per game, most...
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Charles Page High School honors victims of crash in first '22 home football game
Charles Page High School opened its first home football game of the 2022-23 season Friday with a moment of silence as the community stood to honor the victims of Thursday's deadly crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
Comments / 0