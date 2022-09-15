The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Female Airbnb hosts in the United States earn on average about 25% less per year than their male counterparts for their rentals, according to our new study. That’s slightly higher than the annual gender wage gap reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and adds up to more than US$4,000 in lower earnings per year. Our analysis revealed that the average nightly rate of a female host’s listing was $30 cheaper than those of male hosts. For this research, we analyzed data taken from the public profiles of 8,000 hosts...

ECONOMY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO