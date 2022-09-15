ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Addison Independent

Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel

Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently

I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
WCAX

Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
WCAX

Man arrested in City Hall Park assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man faces charges for an assault in City Hall Park Tuesday. Burlington resident Jason Osterhout told WCAX he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know. Burlington Police Thursday issued a citation...
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
Addison Independent

ANWSD: 6th grade will move to middle school in 2023

The Addison Northwest School District has committed to moving its 6th-graders into middle school at Vergennes Union High School starting next fall. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mychamplainvalley.com

