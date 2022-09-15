ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.

