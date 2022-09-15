Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Chelsea Warick's write-in campaign for sheriff endorsed by Clinton County Republican Committee
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A write-in candidate for Clinton County Sheriff is receiving an endorsement from a major political party. The Clinton County Republican Committee is backing Chelsea Warick's write-in campaign for the sheriff seat. The former deputy is running against inclumbent David Favro, a Democrat, who is seeking his...
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
mynbc5.com
150th Tunbridge World's Fair serves as backdrop for gubernatorial, lt. gubernatorial debates
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Attendees at the 150th Tunbridge World's Fair got more than just fair foods and midway games on Friday, as the event served as the backdrop to both a gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial debate. Fairgoers had the chance to see incumbent Phil Scott face off against his...
Addison Independent
Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel
Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
mynbc5.com
Race for Clinton Co. Sheriff heats up; former deputy runs as write-in against incumbent
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — As if life wasn't busy enough for Chelsea Warick, a mother of two from Dannemora, she's about to get a lot busier. "I'm excited and a bit nervous, too," Warick said. The former Clinton County Sheriff's Deputy is looking to get back into the department.
Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race
While county Democrats and Republicans have coalesced behind Mark Lauer, another write-in candidate could complicate the attempt to keep John Grismore out of the seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race.
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
‘Stand tall:’ Burlington Pride Parade draws thousands
“We have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
Colchester Sun
Essex selectboard passes new public nuisance ordinance, excluding firearms noise
ESSEX TOWN — Following a year of deliberation, the Essex selectboard voted to pass the Town’s new public nuisance ordinance with one key amendment at the suggestion of Essex PD: removing the proposed firearm noise laws. There are already existing Town and State laws specific to gun use,...
WCAX
Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
WCAX
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man faces charges for an assault in City Hall Park Tuesday. Burlington resident Jason Osterhout told WCAX he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know. Burlington Police Thursday issued a citation...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
Addison Independent
ANWSD: 6th grade will move to middle school in 2023
The Addison Northwest School District has committed to moving its 6th-graders into middle school at Vergennes Union High School starting next fall. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
